By STEPHEN M. LEPORE

November 16, 2025

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has spectacularly torched her relationship with President Donald Trump just hours after the president announced he was cutting her loose amid her persistent criticisms of his policies.

The fallout came as President Trump hit out at Greene in a lengthy Truth Social post Friday evening, withdrawing his support of the Georgia representative while saying she has ‘gone Far Left’ and become ‘a ranting lunatic.’

President Trump detonates MTG alliance in stunning break-up announcement as Epstein crisis rips MAGA's heart out

Greene fired back by sharing screenshots of texts she sent to President Trump about the importance of the Epstein files, as well as with another person named ‘NH’ - an apparent reference to the president’s assistant Natalie Harp.

The text message she sent President Trump advises him to ‘lean in’ to the late President Bill Clinton‘s own connections to the billionaire pedophile.

Earlier Friday, President rump ordered an investigation into Clinton’s ties to Epstein.

‘Check the flight logs of Epstein’s plane. Bill Clinton is on there like 26 times! Hillary too!! For many of us, releasing the Epstein files has always been for the women who were victims of Jeffrey Epstein, but also because we believed Democrat bad guys like the Clintons were entangled and involved with him,’ Greene said in the text.

‘Epstein was the spider that wove the web of the Deep State. Lean into it,’ she advised.

In the second screenshot, Greene responds to a text from ‘NH’ that appears to be fuming about her Trump criticisms, stating: ‘THE JEFFREY EPSTEIN HOAX.’

Greene replies: ‘In every single interview I have done I have defended President Trump. I’ve said over and over the women say he did nothing wrong and their attorney says he’s the only one who helped. And the Democrats had 4 years to release the files but did nothing.’

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, speaks to members of the media as she arrives for a House Republican caucus meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 22.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One on his way to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, November 14.

Greene adds: ‘Stop ignoring the women. Many of them literally voted for President Trump and say so publicly. Them being raped as teenagers is not a hoax.

In a lengthy statement on X, Greene explained: ‘[Trump is] coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files. It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level.’

‘But really most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream. That’s what I voted for,’ she continued.

Greene noted that she has given President Trump ‘too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him.’

‘But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people. I remain the same today as I’ve always been and I will continue to pray this administration will be successful because the American people desperately deserve what they voted for. For me, I remain America First and America Only!!!’

The Daily Mail has reached out to the White House for further comment.

President Trump laid out the pair’s dirty laundry - including an admission that he advised her not to run for Senate in 2026 - on Truth Social earlier Friday evening.

President Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

‘I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of “Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,’ he wrote.

President Trump then listed the accomplishments of his nine months in office before alleging that ‘all I see “Wacky” Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!’

He wrote: ‘It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!).’

The president claims that since he refused to endorse her ambitions, he doesn’t return her phone calls.

‘With 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day,’ President Trump claimed.

He then suggested that Greene should face a primary to retain her deep red seat in Georgia in 2026.

‘I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support,’ he said.

President Trump then claimed the Greene has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter.’

President Trump has been trying to keep a hold on the Republican Party as he faces defections. Greene, Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace and libertarian Thomas Massie have all supported the petition for a vote on the Epstein files.

The president also hit out at Massie in a Truth Social post right before his slap at Greene.

‘Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick! No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!’

The Daily Mail has reached out to a spokesperson for Congressman Massie for comment.

While his strike at Massie is nothing knew, the parting of ways with Greene is something unfathomable to the MAGA base just months earlier.

The petition to force a vote on the files reached 218 signatures this week after the House of Representatives returned to Washington after the 43-day government shutdown.

President Trump has repeatedly stated the effort is a ‘Democrat hoax’ in an effort to distance himself from the sordid affair, despite a reported history of socializing in orbits close to Epstein, who, like Trump, split time between Florida and New York.

On Air Force One Friday, President Trump lashed out at ‘dumb Republicans’ who went along with the Democrats in forcing a vote on the Epstein files.

The president also hit out at Congressman Thomas Massie (pictured left) in a Truth Social post right before his slap at Greene.

The president reportedly met with GOP firebrands Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace - typically stalwart Trump allies - before they supported a petition to force a congressional vote on releasing the files.

On Air Force One, the president was asked why he tried to get Boebert and Mace to change their minds.

‘Because we think it’s bad to talk about it because it gets away from the subject of how well the Republicans are doing,’ he said.

‘We have the greatest economy, we have the largest investment ever made in our country’s history, we have all of these great things happening, we have very little inflation,’ President Trump added, comparing his successes to the failures of criminal Joe Biden.

‘And when you talk about the Epstein hoax, what happens is you’re not talking about how well we’ve done. That’s the whole purpose behind that, they want to waste people’s time and some of the dumber Republicans like that. But it’s mostly Democrats.’

Officials in the president’s administration reportedly have fumed at the Republican lawmaker defections.

‘Helping Democrats deflect from Republican success is not a good GOP primary election strategy,’ one White House official told NOTUS.

The president reportedly met with GOP firebrands Lauren Boebert (pictured) and Nancy Mace - typically stalwart Trump allies - before they supported a petition to force a congressional vote on releasing the files.

The strategy baffled a source close to the White House, who reflected how Mace will need President Trump’s support as she runs for governor of South Carolina.

‘Couldn’t imagine a dumber strategy to get Trump’s endorsement than doing what she did this week,’ said the source.

The White House swiftly pushed back against the reported fracture.

‘Democrats and the mainstream media are desperately trying to use this hoax as a distraction to talk about anything other than Democrats getting utterly defeated by President Trump in the shutdown fight,’ White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the Daily Mail in a statement.

Greene, who has recently been outspoken in her positions that contrast with the Trump administration’s, has voiced her support for the release was inspired by Epstein’s survivors.

‘Many of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein were abused as teenagers,’ she posted on Friday. ‘They along with their attorneys have told me numerous times that President Trump is not implicated in this.’

‘I stand with these women and all victims of sexual abuse. It is a shame our government is working harder to protect pedophiles than they are fighting for the victims!’

Other GOP members have already noted they will vote for the measure when it comes to the floor for a full vote next week.

Since the petition received signatures from half of the entire House, Speaker Mike Johnson is limited in his ability to quash the vote.

However, even if it passes, it remains to be seen how the Senate will deal with the measure - though senators have previously voiced concern about releasing additional files.

President Trump could also veto the bill if it does make it to his desk, too.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump publicly withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a lengthy Truth Social post, labeling her a “ranting lunatic” and stating he would no longer support her politically.

This marked a dramatic breakup in their once-close alliance, stemming from Greene’s recent criticisms of President Trump and the Republican Party on issues like healthcare, foreign policy focus, and notably, the handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s files.

Greene, who has been vocal about demanding the release of Epstein’s client list and related documents, responded by posting what she described as the “brutal” text message she sent to President Trump that she believes “sent him over the edge” and triggered his announcement.

The feud highlights deeper tensions within the MAGA movement, with Greene accusing President Trump of prioritizing international tours and meetings over “America First” domestic policies, while also aligning herself against what she sees as protection for “very rich and powerful men” in the Epstein scandal.

Greene’s response has been fiery, calling President Trump a “liar” in follow-up posts and standing firm on her push for transparency in the Epstein matter, which she argues is “not going away anytime soon.”

