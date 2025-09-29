By Khloe Quill

September 29, 2025

The Trump administration announced on Thursday what officials called a “historic” crackdown on the nation’s troubled organ procurement system, pledging stronger oversight, accountability and patient safety reforms.

“Every American should feel safe becoming an organ donor and giving the gift of life,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during a press conference.

“Yet decades of ignored patient safety concerns have driven more and more Americans off the donor list. Today, under President Trump’s leadership, we are taking bold action and historic action to restore trust in the organ procurement process.”

For the first time in U.S. history, the Department of Health and Human Services is moving to decertify an organ procurement organization (OPO) mid-cycle.

(OPOs are typically only assessed during a scheduled review period.)

“The Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency based in Miami, Florida, has a long record of deficiencies directly tied to patient harm,” Kennedy said.

“Staffing shortfalls alone may have caused … as many as eight missed organ recoveries each week. Roughly one life lost each day.”

Kennedy shared the story of his nephew Michael, who had cerebral palsy and died at age 20. His organs went on to save multiple lives.

The secretary urged Americans to think ahead, claiming that organ donation is something “all of us need to think about.”

“It’s an extraordinary gift and will give meaning to our lives. No matter how different we are on the outside …we’re all the same inside, and we can give the gift of life to each other.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, underscored the significance of the decision, calling organ donation “the gift of love.”

“This is the first time ever in history there’s been a mid-cycle de-certification of an organ procurement organization,” he said at the conference.

Oz also noted that there are 100,000 people currently waiting for organs in America.

“While I’m speaking, another person will be added to that list. During this press conference, someone waiting for an organ is going to die,” he said.

He noted that 28,000 donated organs go unmatched and discarded each year, and that every missed donation is a lost opportunity to save a life.

Dr. Marty Makary, commissioner of food and drugs at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, called the waste of organs “a tragedy.”

“For too long, we’ve seen conflicts of interest … gaming of the system, inefficiencies … Today is the first time ever that we have seen an action initiated against an organ procurement organization,” Makary said.

Thomas J. Engels, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, said modernization is already underway, claiming the organization has opened a “direct reporting channel for misconduct and safety concerns.”

There will also be new investments into the programs, including $25 million to support living donors by covering nonmedical costs like lost wages, travel and childcare.

Experts also pointed to the future of transplant science, citing recent moves to green-light the first clinical trials for xenotransplantation (animal-to-human transplants).

They also discussed how 3D printing of organs may one day be viable.

Oz said the new reforms send a tough message to other organ procurement organizations.

“There’s a new sheriff in town, and we’re coming for them if they don’t take care of the American people.”

The Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency in Miami, Florida, posted the statement below on its website in response to the HHS announcement.

“We are aware of the decision issued today by the Department of Health and Human Services and of the agency’s investigations into organ procurement practices across the country. We will cooperate fully with HHS to ensure a smooth transition and will not appeal. We hope that other OPOs follow suit in putting patients first. Our focus remains on protecting the dignity of donors, supporting their families and advancing the life-saving mission of organ transplantation.”

BOTTOMLINE

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., serving as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Trump administration, announced a major reform initiative targeting the nation’s organ donation and transplant system, describing it as a “historic crackdown” on what he called a “broken” framework.

This move includes the mid-cycle decertification of the Miami-based Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency (LAORA), one of the 57 federally designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the U.S., due to documented patient safety violations and systemic failures in organ recovery processes.

The decertification, effective immediately, marks the first time an OPO has been shut down mid-certification cycle, and it serves as a warning to other underperforming organizations.

Kennedy emphasized addressing “systemic disregard for the sanctity of life” in the organ procurement industry, pledging to reorganize it to prevent violations of ethical standards.

Kennedy highlighted issues like premature declarations of brain death and aggressive organ harvesting practices, drawing from whistleblower reports and investigations into unethical behaviors.

The announcement was made during an event with Dr. Mehmet Oz, where Kennedy outlined broader HHS priorities, including ending gain-of-function research, banning child gender-affirming surgeries (referred to as “child mutilation”), reducing animal testing, and tackling public health issues like food dyes, fluoride in water, and excessive screen time for youth.

The reforms aim to boost organ donation rates, which currently see only about 28,000 transplants annually despite over 100,000 people on waiting lists.

