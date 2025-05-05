Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fawn Ortega's avatar
Fawn Ortega
May 12

The truth is Biden found the missing children in a detention center during his administration, NOT Trump who is saying they are lost because of Biden….

Here’s the truth..

https://www.aclu.org/news/immigrants-rights/fact-checking-family-separation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture