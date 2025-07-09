Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
1h

Nope all propaganda

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ruthann2222's avatar
Ruthann2222
4m

You don’t get it, Baxter! He is playing 5D chess. ♟️ He knows what he’s doing. They are most probably working on catching all sorts of demonically controlled deep staters, while putting the public off the trail because how are they supposed to trust the general public to not leak all the info to the criminals, either accidentally or deliberately? Trust the plan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture