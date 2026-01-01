The world has begun to ring in 2026 with a bang, as countries and cities across the globe celebrate the New Year with spectacular fireworks displays.

The New Year celebrations in 2026 were marked by spectacular displays across various cities, including Sydney, Auckland, and Metro Manila.

Sydney’s fireworks display over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge was a highlight, with a minute’s silence for the victims of the Bondi Beach attack.

Auckland’s Sky Tower fireworks display was launched from the tallest structure in New Zealand, despite rainy weather.

Metro Manila’s countdown included star-studded concerts, gala nights, and free public countdowns with fireworks visible to all.

These events were part of a global New Year’s Eve celebration, where countries across the South Pacific and other regions welcomed the new year with fireworks and festivities.

Here are some of the highlights from around the world:

Kiribati : The first country to ring in 2026, Kiribati, celebrated at 5 a.m. ET, followed by New Zealand at 6 a.m. ET.

Australia : Sydney held a colorful celebration with a moment of silence for the victims of the Bondi Beach attack, followed by a spectacular fireworks display over the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

Japan : Tokyo rang in 2026 at 10 a.m. ET, with fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Asia : Various cities in Asia, Africa, and Europe also welcomed the new year with fireworks, including Harbin, China, Metro-Manila, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Europe: The European Union’s capital, Brussels, celebrated with fireworks, while cities like Taipei, Taiwan, and Amritsar, India, also had their own fireworks displays.

These celebrations reflect the global spirit of togetherness and the joy of welcoming the New Year.

Which place was the first to welcome New Year 2026?

The island of Kiritimati is the first place in the world to celebrate the New Year.

It is part of the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, which is situated south of Hawaii and northeast of Australia.

Which country will be last to celebrate New Year 2026?

The United States is among the last countries in the world to celebrate the New Year.

New Zealand welcomes 2026 with spectacular fireworks display in Auckland

New Year’s 2026 fireworks at Auckland’s Sky Tower in New Zealand (BBC)

A firework display from the top of Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand welcomes in the New Year. David Rowland/Shutterstock

New Zealand lights up for 2026, a defiant celebration in Australia

South Pacific countries were the first to bid farewell to 2025.

Clocks stuck at midnight in Auckland 18 hours before the famous ball drop in New York’s Times Square.

Auckland was the first major city to ring in 2026 with a five-minute display, launched from New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower, involving 3,500 fireworks

Australia’s east coast welcomed 2026 two hours after New Zealand.

Sydney celebrates 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display, but celebrations remain muted

Sydney skies illuminated as the city enters New Year

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House (AFP via Getty)

Sydney Harbor Bridge turns blue during New Year’s Eve celebrations

Fireworks are seen over the harbor during the New Year’s Eve display in Sydney, Australia at Mrs Macquarie’s Point. Dan Himbrechts/AAP

A firework explodes in the skies in Adelaide, Australia. Matt Turner/AAP

Fiji rings in 2026 as islanders celebrate with a beach party

Crowds gather at Tokyo temple to literally ring in the New Year

People gather for New Year’s celebrations at the Zojoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo. (Eugene Hoshiko/The Associated Press)

Old resolutions are burned at the Zojoji Temple in Tokyo minutes after midnight. Eugene Hoshiko/AP

A Happy New Year message is beamed across the metropolitan government building in Tokyo, Japan. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

A projection mapping is displayed on the surface of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, to celebrate the New Year, in Tokyo, Japan January 1, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan and South Korea enter last hour of 2025

Visitors pray in front of lanterns attached with New Year’s wishes of Buddhist followers at Jogyesa Temple in central Seoul on December 31, 2025. Jung Yeon-je / AFP

People celebrate the new year in front of Seoul’s Bosingak pavilion where the annual bell-ringing ceremony is held. Lee Jin-man/AP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over the Lotte World Tower, South Korea’s tallest building. Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

Busan, South Korea

Drones light up the night sky to celebrate the New Year in Busan, South Korea, early Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Thailand and Indonesia welcome in 2026 as fireworks and cheers ring out

The sky is ... on FIRE in Bangkok

A large crowd fills the street in downtown Bangkok, Thailand. Sirachai Arunrugstichai

Thailand celebrates New Year’s Eve with fireworks in Bangkok. Athit Perawongmetha

Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa.

Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Taiwan’s new year celebrations

New Year’s Eve revelers brave rain in Taiwan as clock approaches midnight

Here are the latest pictures we can show you from the Taiwanese capital Taipei where a New Year’s Eve party is taking place in the city amid heavy rain.

Crowds at the party have watched a concert and are now waiting for a fireworks display at Taipei 101 - a 101-storey skyscraper in the city.

Fireworks and lighting effects illuminate the night sky from the 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan. Ritchie B Tongo/EPA

Fireworks explode from the Taipei 101 building during the New Year’s celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Taiwan’s longest, 999-second fireworks at Kaohsiung’s E-Da World theme park usher in 2026. Cheng-Chia Huang/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Indonesia and Hong Kong hold subdued events

In Indonesia, one of Australia’s nearest neighbours, cities scaled back festivities as a gesture of solidarity with communities devastated by floods and landslides that struck parts of Sumatra island a month ago, claiming more than 1,100 lives.

The capital, Jakarta, was not ringing in 2026 with its usual fanfare, choosing subdued celebrations with a program focused on prayers for victims.

Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia next to welcome 2026

The Asian nations celebrating the New Year are coming thick and fast now.

In 25 minutes time, New Year’s Eve revelers in Jakarta, Bangkok, Hanoi and Phnom Penh will be the next to enter 2026.

Boats line up on the Chao Phraya River to watch a fireworks show in Bangkok, Thailand. Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over the Chao Phraya River during 2026 New Year’s Day celebrations in Bangkok on January 1, 2026.

Fireworks explode next to the Lotus Tower during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Colombo on January 1, 2026. Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP

Fireworks explode over Singapore to welcome 2026

Here was the scene in Marina Bay, Singapore, where fireworks exploded into the sky as the country welcomed 2026.

Fireworks explode over Marina Bay during the New Year celebrations in Singapore.

People watch fireworks from the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. Edgar Su/Reuters

Fireworks light up the Petronas twin towersin Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Annice Lyn/Getty Images

People attend celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia. Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

Beijing rings in the New Year with drum performance on the Great Wall

Drummers ring in the new year at the Juyongguan Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing. Ng Han Guan/AP

Performers ring in the new year at the Juyongguan Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, China, early Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore and Manila enter 2026

Here’s a picture of crowds gathering in the Chinese capital for a New Year Countdown celebration at the Juyongguan Great Wall.

People stand beneath a large screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a speech ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Beijing on December 31, 2025. WANG Zhao/AFP

Hong Kongers prepares to see in the New Year...but without fireworks

Hong Kong will ring in 2026 without fireworks over Victoria Harbour after a massive fire in November killed at least 161 people.

The city’s tourism board will instead host a music show on Wednesday night featuring soft rock duo Air Supply and other singers in Central, a business district that also is home to the famous nightlife hub Lan Kwai Fong.

The facades of eight landmarks will turn into giant countdown clocks presenting a three-minute light show at midnight.

Fireworks have long been part of the city’s celebrations for the new year.

Hong Kong will officially enter 2026 at 4pm UK time

New year revelers in Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong. Chan Long Hei/AP

New Year fireworks show in Metro Manila

Power Plant Mall

SM Mall of Asia is along Seaside Boulevard, Pasay City.

McKinley Hill’s Venice Grand Canal is one of the most gorgeous malls in the Metro Manila, especially with its interiors inspired by the romantic country of Italy.

People watch the New Year’s Day celebration fireworks in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Fireworks illuminate the night sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Annice Lyn/Getty Images

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque and Seri Saujana bridge in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

People pose for pictures near illuminated New Year’s decorations in Mumbai, India. Rafiq Maqbool/AP

People watch fireworks explode over the port city as part of Colombo, Sri Lanka, New Year celebrations. Ishara S Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images

Middle Eastern countries throw grand celebrations

Fireworks burst over the historical site of the Giza pyramids, Egypt. Amr Nabil/AP

Fireworks explode around Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Fatima Shbair/AP

Fireworks light up the sky in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Zaid Festival Abu Dhabi/Reuters

A man launches fireworks during New Year celebrations in Baghdad, early on January 1, 2026. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE /AFP via Getty Images

The National Fireworks at the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This grand fireworks display on one of Rotterdam’s most famous bridges has been held for more than 15 years. ANP/Shutterstock

Residents of a Maasdam, Netherlands, are ringing in the New Year with fireworks. ANP/Shutterstock

People celebrate new year at the Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP

Fireworks at the Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa.

People take a selfie with sparklers while celebrating in Moscow. Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik/AP

Europe rings in a New Year

In Europe, fireworks were planned over a number of landmarks, from the Colosseum in Rome to the London Eye.

Fireworks explode in Rome. Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Fireworks explode during New Year’s celebrations in Valletta, Malta.

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP

London’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks show is launched from the London Eye, with Queen Elizabeth Tower (commonly known as Big Ben) in the foreground in England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Fireworks light up the sky over Elizabeth Tower and the London Eye in central London. Jamie Lashmar/PA/AP

Fireworks explode over the London Eye Ferris wheel to mark the New Year’s celebrations in London.

Fireworks explode in the sky to bring in the New Year around the London Eye and the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock’s bell “Big Ben”, at the Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, in central London at midnight on January 1, 2026. Brook Mitchell/AFP

Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Barcelona, Spain. Bruna Casas/Reuters

Fireworks explode during the celebrations in Barcelona, Spain. Bruna Casas/Reuters

General view of the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland. Steve Welsh/PA

Fireworks over Edinburgh Castle during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh. Steve Welsh/PA Wire

People watch fireworks at the beach of the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany. Michael Probst/AP

Fireworks explode over the glass dome of the Reichstag building and the German national flag to mark the New Year’s celebrations in Berlin, Germany.

Fireworks explode above the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Britta Pedersen/picture-alliance/dpa/Getty Images

Revellers gather by the Eiffel Tower to welcome in the New Year. AFP

Fireworks explode in the sky over the Arc de Triomphe, on the Place de l’Etoile, in central Paris, to celebrate the New Year, just after midnight on January 1, 2026.

Revelers look at a light and fireworks show displayed on the Arc de Triomphe to celebrate the New Year 2026 on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, on Dec. 31, 2025. Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA

Fireworks explode over the Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia. Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters

A man celebrates during the traditional New Year’s fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Tercio Teixeira/AFP/Getty Images

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

People celebrate as they watch the traditional New Year’s fireworks from the water at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 1, 2026.

Fireworks erupt behind the Washington Monument during the celebration in Washington DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

New York welcoming in 2026

Confetti covered Times Square. Getty Images

Thousands of people packed into Times Square to celebrate and watch the ball drop, with over one ton of confetti being released at midnight in New York. Adam Gray/Getty Images

Confetti drops on attendees at Times Square, during New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York City, U.S., December 31, 2025. Bing Guan/Reuters

Revelers celebrate the start of 2026 after the ball drop in Times Square. Heather Khalifa/AP

Fireworks in San Francisco as the West Coast of the US celebrates the New Year

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

