By Lisa Loraine Baker

June 21, 2026

Father’s Day is an annual Sunday holiday that occurs each year in June. It was created to celebrate the men who lead our families.

The Lord God designed humanity’s family structure to be led by the father, and Father’s Day reflects how we honor our heavenly Father by honoring our earthly fathers.

The fifth commandment tells us to honor our father and mother (Exodus 20:12); therefore, it is right and fitting to honor our earthly fathers as commanded by our Father in heaven.

What Is the Origin and History of Father’s Day?

Even though fathers don’t traditionally garner the same sentimental excitement as mothers, a holiday celebrating them began relatively soon after the introduction of Mother’s Day.

Father’s Day originated in West Virginia in 1908 as a one-time commemoration of 362 men who perished in a 1907 coal mine explosion.

The Man Who Inspired Father’s Day Was a Single Dad and a Civil War Vet

The following year, in Spokane, Washington, Sonora Smart Dodd, one of six children raised by a widower, sought to establish an official day for fathers after her pastor’s Mother’s Day sermon.

She canvassed all the local charities and government offices to gather support for her idea.

As a result, Washington celebrated the first statewide Father’s Day on June 19, 1910.

The Spokane Ministerial Alliance eagerly embraced her idea, and that first Father’s Day was supported and celebrated by Spokane churches.

The holiday gained slow but eager momentum, and, in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson gave credence to the holiday with a remote unfurling of a flag in Spokane.

Afterward, in 1924, President Calvin Coolidge advocated for the holiday and recommended state governments observe Father’s Day, but it wasn’t until 1972 that Father’s Day became an official U.S. holiday.

Today we celebrate Father’s Day every third Sunday of June.

Though Father’s Day originated as a sentimental yet secular holiday, the Christian ideals behind it are prominent.

Like many others of our holidays, writer Dan Graves tells us, “Father’s Day, too, is linked to Christianity in that it was founded to celebrate the ideals of fatherhood set forth in Scripture…William Jackson Smart’s self-sacrificing love for his children led to a national day of recognition for all fathers. We have a grateful daughter to thank for that.”

Of course, appreciation for our fathers is commanded in Scripture, but modern celebrations of our earthly fathers, however, have roots in the Roman Catholic church.

Since the Middle Ages, they have celebrated fatherhood on St. Joseph’s Day each March 19.

While originally targeting fathers, Father’s Day has grown to include all paternal figures, including grandfathers, stepfathers, fathers-in-law, husbands, etc.

This inclusion highlights our varied family dynamics and honors fathers who actively nurture their children.

How Christians Can Celebrate Father’s Day

Because we know God as our Father (Matthew 6:9), we can celebrate our earthly fathers as a remembrance of how we all have a heavenly Father who loves us and desires the best for us (Romans 8:28-29).

The best thing is that we can glorify the Lord when we honor our fathers, not only on Father’s Day but all through the year.

Early in the Bible, the Lord God gave us the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20).

Honoring our father and mother is the fifth commandment, and the first to address our horizontal relationships (The first four are vertical in the respect that they are about how we are to worship and honor God).

This, the fifth commandment, speaks of the importance of family relationships.

God is a relational Being; He has been in communion with the other members of the Trinity from eternity past and future (God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit).

How can we honor our fathers on Father’s Day in a way that glorifies the Lord?

Here are a few suggestions:

Gather as a family and pray for your father. A wonderful posture would be to encircle him as you pray. Have one child read Dad’s favorite verse aloud and pray through it, too.

Give him a special card for his day. Better yet, give him a handmade card, and don’t worry about your creative skills; it’s the heart and love behind it that matters.

Attend a church service together as a family. Your family is a living picture of Christ’s kingdom on earth (Ephesians 4:15-16).

Enjoy fellowship with other families from your church; they are our forever families.

Take time for a day away with your dad to enjoy each other’s company and so you can have time to tell him what he means to you.

Gifts are wonderful, yes, but not necessary.

For everyone’s amusement, you can have a “fun and games” day where those who are physically able can engage in silly races (sack races, egg tosses, and other outdoor games).

Have a BBQ where your father can sit back and enjoy watching his children and grandchildren play with each other. He might even like being a referee.

Make a special album filled with pictures of growing up with your father . Include some family stories you remember that inspired and/or changed you.

Your church can host a Father’s Day event for their members and for fathers from the community . It’s a great fellowship and outreach opportunity.

Your church can also host a Father’s Day scavenger hunt at a local park where the finder keeps what he locates. All items can be biblically centered.

Father’s Day Prayers

We all have varied histories with our fathers.

Some children have been raised by strong Christian men.

Others have a history with their fathers that speaks of negligence and abuse.

Some don’t even know their father, while others have been raised by a man they think is good but holds no salvation in Christ.

No matter what your history, you can honor either your father or another father who has made an impact on your life. Pray for the father figure the Lord has placed in your life, and thank God He is our Father.

Feel free to use the following prayers as you celebrate and honor the fathers in your life this Father’s Day:

Father God, thank You that I can come before You not only as my Savior and Lord, but as my Father. You are the Creator of the heavens and the earth, and You created me! I praise You this and every day for Who You are.

Thank You for sending Your Son, Jesus, to save me and bring me into a right relationship with You. And thank You for Your Holy Spirit who dwells within me and gives me guidance every day into Your Word and into this life You’ve given me.

In Jesus’ mighty name I pray.

Amen