The Semiquincentennial, or 250th birthday of America, is a moment to reflect on the nation’s history, honor the contributions of all Americans, and envision the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond.

From the Revolutionary War and the founding of the Constitution to achievements like westward expansion and landing on the moon, the American story is rich with resilience, innovation, and civic engagement.

Historical Significance

The United States declared independence on July 4, 1776, with 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence initiating a political journey that led to the creation of a new nation.

The 250th anniversary is not only a celebration of independence but also a reminder of the enduring principles of liberty, democracy, and civic responsibility.

The United States Constitution, ratified in 1787, continues to serve as a foundation for governance and the protection of natural rights.

This milestone invites Americans to reflect on past achievements and contribute to shaping the next chapter of the nation’s story.

This is the first major nationwide commemoration since the Bicentennial in 1976.

Communities coast-to-coast are marking the occasion with everything from intimate local gatherings to large-scale national events.

Major concerts and benefit shows , including a star-studded July 4 event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (with artists like Chris Stapleton, The Smashing Pumpkins, and others) tied to the Giving 4th initiative for charitable giving.

Special programming at iconic spots : Times Square events (including a historic broadcast benefit show), Boston Pops Fireworks, Philadelphia gatherings, and more.

Traditional July 4th fireworks displays will be extra festive this year in cities and towns everywhere.

Broader efforts include commemorative coins from the U.S. Mint, volunteering drives (“America Gives”), and local state commissions planning everything from parades to educational programs.

This isn’t just about fireworks and hot dogs (though those are great too). It’s an invitation to:

Revisit the words of the Declaration of Independence.

Learn stories of the diverse people — known and unknown — who built this country.

Think about what the next 250 years could look like.

Whether you’re spending the day with family, attending a local event, watching the sky light up, or simply taking a quiet moment to appreciate the journey, it’s a meaningful day.

Happy Semiquincentennial, America.

Here’s to honoring the past, celebrating the present, and building a bright future together.

Celebrating 250 Years of American History

Under the President’s leadership, the entire federal government, state and local governments, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across this country are encouraged to join in this historic celebration.

Task Force 250 invites citizens to have a renewed love of American history, experience the beauty of our country, and ignite a spirit of adventure and innovation that will raise our nation to new heights over the next 250 years.

In commemoration of events leading up to the July 4, 2026, anniversary, the White House presents this original video series, “The Story of America.”

The White House Task Force 250 has partnered with Hillsdale College to create a video series that tells the remarkable story of American Independence.

It highlights the stories of the crucial people, places, and events that resulted in a rag-tag army defeating the mightiest empire in the world and establishing the greatest republic ever to exist.

WATCH ALL VIDEOS Click here .. The Story of America – The White House

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“It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the gospel of Jesus Christ. For this very reason peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here.” - Patrick Henry

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