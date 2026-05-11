Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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God is watching Mary!'s avatar
God is watching Mary!
16h

And you are so gullible and PROFOUNDLY ignorant to believe this crap?

Did you even pass the 4th grade??

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God is watching Mary!'s avatar
God is watching Mary!
17h

https://substack.com/@mary836517

Mary claims to follow Jesus, but posts anti-Jesus rhetoric and unchristian values continuously.

This post is merely an attempt to make her look like a devout Christian, but all other posts prove she is working for SATAN!

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