By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 12, 2026

In 2019, unsanitary Chinese live food markets were scapegoated for causing the COVID-19 plandemic.

Today, global health officials are incredulously ascribing the current hantavirus outbreak to a cruise ship passenger’s momentary excursion to a landfill in Argentina, where he allegedly contracted the lethal, airborne virus via exposure to rat feces—the disease’s primary vector.

SARS-CoV-2, we now know, was engineered at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, tailored to sicken or kill the elderly and severely immunocompromised people.

It killed the old, the diseased, and the morbidly obese, but spared children and relatively healthy adults.

Its funders, including the NIH, had attenuated it for just that effect.

It was not fashioned for depopulation; rather, its primary purpose was to engender public hysteria and cries for the rapid development of a vaccine—the real killer.

Where Covid-19 killed a few, the vaccine, or Clotshot, maimed or killed tens of millions worldwide. We won’t rehash old news here, as we wrote over 75 articles on the Clotshot and its founders between 2020 and 2023.

Hantavirus is a different beast. It is organic and can kill up to 33% of infected people, though it’s said to be less transmissible than SARS-CoV-2, assuming nefarious forces haven’t tinkered with it.

Hantavirus reportedly killed Gene Hackman’s wife, but she was bedridden and had lived in a rat-infested house for years before contracting the illness, whereas the landfill visitor purportedly caught it in two minutes while photographing birds at the dump.

“Unless he on purpose picked up a handful of aromatic rat dropping and held them beneath his nose to waft the scent or maybe take a nibble, this is an extraordinarily atypical infection,” a staff member at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital told Real Raw News.

“Not saying it’s impossible, just extremely unlikely. In my opinion, and it’s just my opinion, the ship is suspect, especially if you consider how many people got infected so quickly.”

We are not publishing the source’s name or title because he has not been authorized by the Department of War to opine publicly on the outbreak.

The ship is the MV Hondius, a small cruise ship that was carrying 150 passengers and crew on an extended cruise.

Patient Zero, Leo Schilperoord, developed symptoms five days after boarding the MV Hondius from Ushuaia and died five days later.

His wife, Myriam, became symptomatic and left the ship at a call stop in Saint Helena, from where she flew to Johannesburg. She perished the following day.

All told, the virus has thus far claimed the lives of three passengers, and another nine cases have been confirmed as “probable” hantavirus infections.

The ship’s manifest included 17 US citizens, all of whom are now quarantined under armed guard in negative-pressure biocontainment cells at the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

At least one of the 17 has tested positive for hantavirus.

“This stinks of COVID,” our source said.

“On one hand, CDC is saying don’t panic, this won’t be another COVID; on the other hand, they’ve declared it a Level 3 health emergency. There are striking similarities to Seattle.”

In early 2020, 15 passengers aboard a Carnival cruise ship developed anomalous respiratory ailments on a 10-day round-trip from Seattle to southeast Alaska.

Upon returning, they were quarantined against their will at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, again under armed guard.

What fate befell them is unclear, but they never left the base.

“Hypothetically speaking, if COVID was a test run, hantavirus could be, theoretically, the intentional introduction of a genuinely deadly pathogen. Cruise ships are floating petri dishes—where better to start a plague? Mark my words, if we start hearing about new infections or fatalities, there’ll be a public outcry for an mRNA vaccine. And if it’s anything like the heart-attack-inducing, HIV-contaminated COVID shots, we’re in for a double whammy. Let’s pray that’s not the case,” our source said in closing.

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