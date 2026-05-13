By Ethan White

May 13, 2026

The World Health Organization orchestrated a full-scale panic operation around the MV Hondius hantavirus outbreak to test new control mechanisms on sovereign nations and American citizens.

Government officials in Tenerife posed in front of buses with the door wide open next to passengers in full PPE and masks.

This staged spectacle exposed the exact hierarchy the globalists demand: bureaucrats in suits above the rules, citizens locked down and monitored below.

WATCH: Liz Churchill on X: “Incredible… Spanish ‘Heroes’ in full hazmat apocalypse suits stand inches away from smug politicians casually hugging and snapping selfies right beside an open bus that they’ve labelled as possible plague carriers… https://t.co/6NFvpcGvjd” / X

The WHO Command Structure

Terrorist WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and his team at WHO directed every move. They turned a contained rodent-linked incident involving the Andes strain into an international emergency exercise. Three people died.

A handful tested positive. The rest of the passengers showed no symptoms.

Yet WHO coordinated military-style evacuations, chartered flights, 45-day quarantines, and contact tracing across multiple continents.

This matches their COVID blueprint exactly. They need another crisis to claw back the power that President Trump stripped from their bureaucracy.

Timeline and Narrative Fabrication

The ship left Argentina in early April 2026 on an expedition route.

Initial cases traced back to rodent exposure before boarding or early in the voyage.

Andes hantavirus spreads mainly through rodent droppings, urine, and saliva.

Human-to-human transmission requires prolonged close contact, like sharing a bed or intimate caregiving. \

It does not explode through air like the engineered pathogens the globalists prefer.

WATCH: We Have It All on X: “If you’re panican over the hantavirus bs plandemic scam, remember what [they] pulled for the covid plandemic scam. Now use your brains and do some soul searching😜 https://t.co/YCrwHszPpr” / X

WHO knew this from day one. They pushed the narrative anyway.

They flew experts onto the ship. They demanded sealed transfers. They locked tourists inside buses while officials smiled outside.

This was a theater designed to normalize extreme measures for a low-risk event.

WATCH: Stern Drew on X: “🚨 WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION IS THREATENING AMERICA AND THE WORLD WHO Director Tedros just issued a veiled threat after America and Argentina announced they are leaving the organisation. Right on cue, a suspicious Hantavirus “incident” emerges. Tedros then begs them to https://t.co/AYb7ZVTZGF” / X

Deep State Coordination and Media Visuals

Deep State networks inside WHO and allied European ministries ran the operation.

They refused docking at multiple ports initially to build pressure. They forced the ship toward Tenerife for maximum media visuals.

Spanish authorities under globalist influence set up cordons, hazmat teams, and isolation facilities.

American passengers faced extra scrutiny with testing and monitoring upon return. One asymptomatic positive case triggered headlines across U.S. states.

This is deliberate. The goal is to condition Americans to accept renewed travel restrictions, health passports, and federal overreach just as President Trump dismantles the remnants of the COVID regime.

The Pandemic Treaty and Global Authority

Hantavirus does not threaten the general public. CDC statements confirm the risk remains extremely low outside direct exposure.

No widespread community transmission occurred.

No explosion of cases after evacuations.

Yet WHO treated it like the opening act for their next pandemic treaty push.

They want binding agreements that let them override national governments during any declared emergency.

President Trump already signaled withdrawal from their control. This operation counters that directly.

They create fear. They demand funding. They expand surveillance. They prepare the ground for digital IDs and vaccine mandates tied to travel.

WATCH: Valerie Anne Smith on X: “PRES. TRUMP BLASTS WHO & HANTAVIRUS: “NOT WITH US — NO MORE TYRANNY!” “Left-wing lunatics are stoking FEAR to bring back COVID restrictions. We will NOT shut down SCHOOLS, NOT follow mask mandates, NOT tolerate vaccine mandates!” No money, no compliance, no surrender. https://t.co/vB1q1VXQSI” / X

Elite Arrogance and the Tenerife Spectacle

The bus scene in Tenerife captured the arrogance. Officials clustered together without protection.

Tourists remained inside with masks and gear, doors open for the photo-op.

This is the globalist model. Rules for thee but not for me. The same pattern emerged during COVID where elites ignored their own lockdowns.

WHO insiders coordinated with holdovers in the U.S. bureaucracy still fighting America First. They pushed for extended quarantines on American soil.

They leaked stories about potential spread to five states. They ignored the fact that most hantavirus cases stay isolated to the initial exposure.

Premeditated Simulations and Funding Streams

This scam builds on years of preparation. WHO ran simulations and tabletop exercises for exactly these scenarios.

They perfected the language of “precautionary measures” to justify power grabs. Hantavirus gives them a new pathogen with a scary name and real deaths to exploit.

Three fatalities became dozens of headlines. Suspected cases ballooned into international alerts. Every passenger now faces weeks of monitoring.

Families separated. Businesses disrupted if restrictions expand. Tax dollars from American citizens fund the WHO machine that attacks our sovereignty.

Reaction to the Trump Administration

President Trump’s return to the White House exposed their weakness. He cut funding streams. He prioritized border security over global health bureaucracies.

He appointed loyalists to root out the Deep State.

The globalists respond with this operation. They need panic to regain leverage.

They target expedition cruises because wealthy passengers generate big media coverage. They chose Tenerife for its location and compliant government.

They stage the disembarkation with buses and PPE for viral images that terrify the public.

Operational Reality vs. Manufactured Escalation

Insiders confirm the timeline. Cases appeared in April. The ship sailed with passengers already incubating. No rodent infestation reported onboard.

The Andes strain matches regional endemic areas in South America.

Human transmission stayed limited to close contacts like spouses.

WHO could have handled this quietly with standard protocols.

Instead they escalated to full emergency mode. They deployed their expert on board.

Tedros personally messaged Tenerife residents while directing the show. This was command and control testing for larger rollouts.

Centralized Authority and the Financial Trail

American citizens see the pattern clearly. COVID destroyed lives through overreach.

Small businesses crushed. Schools closed. Experimental shots mandated.

Now the same players revive the machine with hantavirus. They downplay natural low transmission rates.

They hype every positive test. They prepare lists of contacts for future tracing apps.

This advances their agenda of centralized global health authority.

Nations must report and comply or face isolation. America First rejects this outright. President Trump will not let the WHO dictate terms to U.S. citizens.

The financial trail reveals more:

Billions flow through WHO into Big Pharma and research labs tied to gain-of-function work.

Hantavirus studies receive grants that could enhance transmissibility.

Pharmaceutical companies position for new treatments or vaccines.

Governments expand budgets for “pandemic preparedness.”

Surveillance companies sell more monitoring tech.

The MV Hondius incident funnels more resources into this ecosystem while President Trump fights to audit and defund it.

The Multi-National Compliance Test

Evacuations wrapped up quickly but the damage to public trust continues.

Passengers flown home under guard. Some placed in 72-hour facility isolation then 45 days at home.

French cases deteriorated after flights. U.S. positives remained asymptomatic.

This proves the overkill. Real threats get managed without global theater. This was manufactured escalation.

WHO coordinated with 23 nationalities represented on the ship. They tested multinational compliance. They measured media amplification.

They gauged public reaction to new images of buses and PPE.

The Final Battle for Sovereignty

The Deep State focus remains laser sharp. Elements inside U.S. agencies still loyal to the old order fed intelligence to WHO partners.

They pushed narratives that pressured Trump administration officials.

Every America First victory threatens their existence. Secure borders stop illegal entries that could carry real threats. Energy independence weakens globalist leverage.

Purging bureaucracy removes their allies.

Hantavirus gives them a bridge to new emergencies. They plant seeds for bird flu or other scares next. This operation confirms the battle lines.

Globalists want control through health. Patriots demand sovereignty.

The bus spectacle in Tenerife stands as evidence. Officials posturing while citizens suffer restrictions. Three deaths became the excuse for hundreds impacted.

Low risk declared by their own experts ignored in practice.

The American people reject this scam.

President Trump dismantles the structures enabling it.

WHO’s globalist machine faces shutdown. Their attempts to restart pandemic fear cycles fail against informed citizens. Sovereignty prevails.

The bureaucracy collapses under exposure.

READ MORE:

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PRESIDENT TRUMP COMPLETES FULL U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO)— AMERICA IS NO LONGER UNDER GLOBALIST HEALTH CONTROL!

HANTAVIRUS, Scamdemic 2.0?

Globalists Program Us To Expect ‘Heart Failure Pandemic’ In 2024 Caused By New Strain Of COVID, Though A Horrific Number Of Deaths & Heart Failures Caused By The Vax Have Been Proven

The Truth about the Faux COVID Pandemic and the mRNA Vaccine

CIA Agent Testifies ‘We Invented mRNA As a Bioweapon with Bill Gates, World Economic Forum and the Rockefeller Foundation’

BOTTOMLINE

A cluster of severe respiratory illnesses was reported on the Dutch-flagged cruise ship MV Hondius in early May 2026. The ship had been in South American waters (including areas near Argentina and Antarctica) before heading across the Atlantic.

The ship was quarantined off Cabo Verde; passengers/crew were evacuated or monitored.

U.S. passengers returned home under guidance with no community spread reported.

The CDC states the risk to the American public remains extremely low.

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