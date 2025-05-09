Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
May 9

That state trooper’s sentence will likely be a life sentence. Regular criminals do NOT like pedophiles. They also don’t like dirty cops. I suspect that is true for correctional officers as well.

He’d better watch his back, and even then, I don’t think he’s going to be in prison long.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Evelyn Hall's avatar
Evelyn Hall
May 14

Get them all!! And those that are helping them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture