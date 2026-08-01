Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Rice's avatar
Doug Rice
15m

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 This is such B.S.

Reply
Share
Barry's avatar
Barry
8m

I'll believe it when I see it. Hamas has NEVER adhered to ANY agreement, 'cease-fires', or anything ELSE, even Electricty Bills, since the Israelis moved out of Gaza, graves, lock, stock and barrel, leaving them with a functioning enclave, hoping that they would become a functioning democracy......Hamas had an "election", won, and has never had another, for more than 20 years.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture