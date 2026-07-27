By Baxter Dmitry

July 27, 2026

Klaus Schwab is in a panic. The man who told us privacy is obsolete just found a listening device in his own home. And he knows exactly what they have on him.

Pedophilia. Blackmail. Blood rituals. His files expose a whole host of elite names, including his close friend, King Charles, at Schwab’s table. Eating human flesh.

Drinking child’s blood. Enjoying it like a plate of steak and a glass of Malbec.

Now Schwab is running to the Geneva police like a scared rat, demanding special privileges. Demanding protection from the baying mob. But it’s not going to save him.

Because the spies aren’t outsiders. They’re family. The children of WEF founders and senior executives have turned on their elders.

Their leaks already forced Schwab out as WEF chairman last year. But they’re not content with destroying his career.

They say with evidence like this, Klaus and King Charles must spend the rest of their lives in a cage.

And now, we lay out the case for the prosecution. The smoking gun. Eyewitness testimony. The evidence that locks these two pedophiles away for good.

This is The People’s Voice. And tonight—we present the case for the prosecution.

Let’s start with the headline the mainstream media is physically incapable of printing.

Earlier this week, the late Klaus Schwab doppelganger —the long-term puppet master of the globalist agenda—filed a formal complaint with Swiss authorities.

READ MORE: JAG Pulls Plug on Klaus Schwab

He says he’s being spied on. He says he found a listening device—a bug—in his lakeside Geneva estate.

And you know what, Klaus? For once in your miserable life, you are absolutely correct.

It’s one rule for thee—and another for me.

That’s always been the elite’s motto. They’ve been hunting children for centuries. Not out of sickness. Out of ritual. Out of birthright.

And Charles has been placed at the scene of various crimes by witnesses prepared to testify against him.

Including as a guest on Epstein island. Footage, captured by John McAfee shortly before his suspicious death, blows Charle’s role in the Epstein cover up wide open.

Here’s the twist they don’t want you to see. The spies who penetrated Klaus’s house aren’t the Deep State. They aren’t Russian assets.

They aren’t even Israeli cyber-intelligence.

They are the sons of the WEF’s own co-founders.

The children of senior executives who are disgusted with the globalist agenda of Klaus and his cronies. And disgusted with the elite’s stomach-churning Satanic rituals, including ritual sacrifice and pedophilia.

Pascal Najadi, the WEF co-founder’s son, is calling for Schwab’s arrest as we speak.

And King Charles? He is implicated up to his crown.

But first, just quickly—if you’re paying for a major VPN, cancel right now. Proton is compromised. ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, PIA—they’re all owned by one Tel Aviv-linked company with ties to Israeli military intelligence. You’re paying them to protect your privacy, and they’re laughing at you.

Don’t make the same mistake as Klaus. Don’t allow anybody to spy on you.

Back to Charles, who is in serious trouble right now. The people are waking up. Everywhere he goes, people are demanding to know how many children he molested on Epstein Island.

Let’s look at the evidence they don’t want you to connect. Who was the very first public figure to champion the Great Reset? It wasn’t a politician. It was King Charles.

He gave the inaugural speech. We were told it was an honor. We now know it was a blood oath.

History is going to rewrite the narrative of the House of Windsor.

According to our sources inside this operation, Andrew’s crimes are child’s play in comparison to Charles.

Charles is the true monster.

He doesn’t just claim the throne; he traces his lineage back to the very root of evil.

He proudly tracks his ancestry to Vlad the Impaler. Dracula himself. The man who impaled thousands, who drank the blood of his enemies and their children.

But it goes deeper. Those of you who have studied the forbidden history of the elite bloodlines know that the Windsor line doesn’t just trace back to Dracula. They trace back further. To the antediluvian era. To the Nephilim. The fallen ones. The hybrids.

Charles believes he is not just a king, but a direct descendant of these giant, hybrid beings. He believes it is his birthright to rule over the “lesser humans.”

To consume human flesh and drink fresh child’s blood as though it’s a plate of steak and a glass of Malbec.

It’s no wonder Charles was providing royal security for Jeffrey Epstein.

Because the Royal Family isn’t a monarchy. It’s a genetic hierarchy. Rooted in ancient occultism.

And when you hear about the gruesome occult rituals… involving unwanted young male offspring from Epstein’s infamous “baby farm”… when you hear what Charles did to those children…

The White Hats are moving. They have the footage. They have the data. Their goal is to dismantle the WEF, throw Klaus Schwab into a prison cell, and to strip the crown from Charles.

Pascal Najadi says it best: the elite’s house of cards only requires one card to fall. And that card is about to be pulled.

They believe that when they are finished, Schwab will be exposed as one of the most prolific blackmailers and predators in history.

When this happens, the world will realize he was hiding in plain sight all along.

Here he is boasting about how deeply his network of compromised pedophiles have infiltrated the world’s institutions.

These men didn’t just commit crimes against children. They committed crimes against God himself. Targeting the innocent. The pure.

And where did they gather to perform these rituals?

Exclusive private estates across Europe. Hidden from the world. Guarded by security. Protected by royal connections.

Witnesses have placed Charles at these gatherings—multiple times.

It gets worse for Charles. The Epstein files confirmed what victims alleged for years: Jeffrey Epstein ran baby farms and plotted to “seed” humanity with his bloodline by impregnating underage girls at his New Mexico ranch.

Now, survivors are stepping forward with an even darker revelation: Epstein systematically culled many of the male infants born from these horrors—and he invited King Charles to join him in the murders.

Emails from 2011 show that Epstein commissioned a $2,000 reproduction of The Massacre of the Innocents, by Dutch painter Cornelis Cornelisz van Haarlem.

The Renaissance painting depicts the biblical massacre of all male children in Bethlehem under age two.

One of Epstein’s assistants wrote in an email:“It’s the large 9’x9’ canvas that we had rolled out for him to see in the entry way where they are killing babies.”

Epstein and King Charles were killing baby boys. While the baby girls were kept alive to experience even greater horrors. Let that sink in.

These are critical times. Here at The People’s Voice, we are determined to expose the elite and hold them to account—before it’s too late.

Before the files disappear. Before the witnesses vanish. Before the house of cards is rebuilt.

The truth isn’t just information. It’s liberation. It’s the light piercing through the darkness they’ve wrapped around this world. And the darkness is terrified.

That’s why they’re panicking. That’s why a Schwab doppelganger is running to the police. That’s why they’re scrambling to contain what’s already out there.

But we’re not stopping. We need you. The masses need to wake up.

Together, we fight. Together, we awaken. Together, we hold them accountable. This isn’t just a show. It’s a movement.

READ MORE:

King Charles ‘Dying of Kuru’ After Decades of Child Meat Banquets

BRITAIN’S ‘PAEDOPHILE CLANS’: HOW MEMBERS OF ARISTOCRATIC FAMILIES AND RULING ELITES SEXUALLY EXPLOIT CHILDREN AND CONTROL UNDERGROUND UNDERAGE TRAFFICKING NETWORKS

Whistleblower calls for WEF founder Klaus Schwab to be ARRESTED over “crimes against humanity”

UN Executive Director Blows Whistle: Global Elite Are ALL Pedophiles

BOTTOMLINE

A listening device found in the late Klaus Schwab’s home somehow yielded “files” or a “hacked video” showing elites, including King Charles, at a table drinking child’s blood, followed by a “media blackout.”

A real, limited fact exists and was reported by mainstream outlets: In early July 2026, Schwab (then 88) said a routine security check found a covert listening device in his private home office near WEF premises in the Geneva area.

He filed a criminal complaint against unknown persons. Preliminary assessments suggested it may have been installed within the prior three years; an investigation was opened.

The “child’s blood” / adrenochrome element is a real oxidation product of adrenaline that can be synthesized; tying it to any modern elites.

A Delta Force strike team arrested 86-year-old World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab following a deadly firefight that started at the fortified gate at his 7,770-square-foot, six-acre compound in Switzerland and ended in his bedchamber, where the death-bringing geezer lay in bed hooked up to a self-dispensing Adrenochrome infusion machine.

Schwab, suffering from organ failure and acute Adrenochrome withdrawal, had been on life support since arriving at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay on April 19, 2024, and GITMO staff had questioned whether he would recover to be deemed fit to stand trial.

The saga of globalist kingpin Klaus Schwab culminated in his death on April 24, 2024, Wednesday afternoon, after President Donald J. Trump reportedly ordered Vice Adm. Darse E. Crandall to “pull the plug.”

WATCH: Hacked Klaus Schwab Video Exposes King Charles Drinking Child’s Blood - Media Blackout

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