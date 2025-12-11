Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
2h

Real Raw News is Muscovite disinformation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DTH Pilot's avatar
DTH Pilot
8h

So you found kids. Surprised? 8 million children are in the sex trafficking network, 1 Trillion dollar industry...

Pilots of Planes, Trains, Ships, Yachts, Estate Staff, NGO's, Politicians Residences, Hotels, Limos, Animal Cages, Connex Containers, Tractor Trailers, etc., all the adults are complicit as long as Tacit Approval reigns supreme. This is the purest evil - the raw love of money.

And you wonder why God will wipe the Globe Clean? Remember that Heaven is full of innocence and the Millstone that awaits the harm of these? And He gets pissed and allows curses full on those who were to protect the innocents and choose to ignore their duties as men, as family, as a people, as a Nation. God help you...

You saved 5 children. All the oil, gold, bragging rights, dint mean a dam thing to a priceless, immortal innocent soul. FOR THAT ALONE, I SALUTE, PRAISE AND ASK GOD'S SPECIAL FAVOR UPON ALL WHO PARTICIPATED- INCLUDING THE COMMANDER N CHIEF & THANK YOU.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture