Guns, Drugs, and Kids Found on Venezuelan Oil Tanker Seized in International Waters by US Forces
US Navy SEALs boarded the ship and, after securing the crew, found what they did not expect to see on the colossal vessel: bundles of cocaine, an armory filled with Kalashnikovs, and 5 young children.
By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News
December 12, 2025
Guns, drugs, and especially young children were found aboard a Venezuelan oil tanker seized in international waters by US forces, Real Raw News has learned.
Yesterday, the administration released a sensational video showing uniformed personnel fast-roping onto the tanker’s deck from hovering helicopters.
The DHS, the FBI, the Coast Guard, the Marines, and Special Operations forces were involved in the operation, which Venezuelan President Maduro has called “piracy on the high seas.”
The administration defended the seizure, saying it had previously sanctioned the Panamanian-flagged vessel for having shipped crude from Venezuela and Iran, nations that support foreign terrorist organizations.
According to a War Department source speaking under promise of anonymity, US Navy SEALs boarded the ship and, after securing the crew, found what they did not expect to see on the colossal vessel: bundles of cocaine, an armory filled with Kalashnikovs, and five young children playing with LEGOs in the captain’s quarters.
The SEALs found the weapons in a locker in shared crew quarters.
The drugs had been hidden in the ship’s stokehold. It’s presently unclear whether the children were offspring of crew members or victims of child trafficking, as our source was unable to share their nationality.
“It was boarded because it’s part of a shadow fleet and its tracking system was intentionally disabled. We didn’t know about the drugs or guns or kids until the ship was searched,” our source said. The crew hasn’t cooperated and isn’t answering questions.”
President Trump has said the crude oil aboard will be confiscated.
We will follow up on this story once we obtain more information.
Real Raw News is Muscovite disinformation.
So you found kids. Surprised? 8 million children are in the sex trafficking network, 1 Trillion dollar industry...
Pilots of Planes, Trains, Ships, Yachts, Estate Staff, NGO's, Politicians Residences, Hotels, Limos, Animal Cages, Connex Containers, Tractor Trailers, etc., all the adults are complicit as long as Tacit Approval reigns supreme. This is the purest evil - the raw love of money.
And you wonder why God will wipe the Globe Clean? Remember that Heaven is full of innocence and the Millstone that awaits the harm of these? And He gets pissed and allows curses full on those who were to protect the innocents and choose to ignore their duties as men, as family, as a people, as a Nation. God help you...
You saved 5 children. All the oil, gold, bragging rights, dint mean a dam thing to a priceless, immortal innocent soul. FOR THAT ALONE, I SALUTE, PRAISE AND ASK GOD'S SPECIAL FAVOR UPON ALL WHO PARTICIPATED- INCLUDING THE COMMANDER N CHIEF & THANK YOU.