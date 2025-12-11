By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 12, 2025

Guns, drugs, and especially young children were found aboard a Venezuelan oil tanker seized in international waters by US forces, Real Raw News has learned.

Yesterday, the administration released a sensational video showing uniformed personnel fast-roping onto the tanker’s deck from hovering helicopters.

The DHS, the FBI, the Coast Guard, the Marines, and Special Operations forces were involved in the operation, which Venezuelan President Maduro has called “piracy on the high seas.”

The administration defended the seizure, saying it had previously sanctioned the Panamanian-flagged vessel for having shipped crude from Venezuela and Iran, nations that support foreign terrorist organizations.

According to a War Department source speaking under promise of anonymity, US Navy SEALs boarded the ship and, after securing the crew, found what they did not expect to see on the colossal vessel: bundles of cocaine, an armory filled with Kalashnikovs, and five young children playing with LEGOs in the captain’s quarters.

The SEALs found the weapons in a locker in shared crew quarters.

The drugs had been hidden in the ship’s stokehold. It’s presently unclear whether the children were offspring of crew members or victims of child trafficking, as our source was unable to share their nationality.

“It was boarded because it’s part of a shadow fleet and its tracking system was intentionally disabled. We didn’t know about the drugs or guns or kids until the ship was searched,” our source said. The crew hasn’t cooperated and isn’t answering questions.”

President Trump has said the crude oil aboard will be confiscated.

We will follow up on this story once we obtain more information.