September 1, 2025

President Trump has delivered for American workers on numerous fronts, ranging from significant tax cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, rising blue-collar wages at the fastest rate in six decades, and a slew of outside investments into America that will lead to an influx of job opportunities in the United States.

“President Trump believes that American workers are the heart and soul of our economy, which is why he’s championed an agenda that always puts them first — from signing the largest middle-class tax cuts in history to securing nearly $10 trillion in new investments to create high-paying jobs across our country,” White House assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, Republicans are once again the proud party of the American worker.”

President Trump and his populist vision delivered on core campaign promises for working-class Americans with the One Big Beautiful Bill, which provides substantial tax deductions for overtime and tipped workers, as well as slashing taxes on Social Security benefits for middle-income seniors.

These are on top of sweeping middle-class tax cuts, as Rogers points out.

Moreover, the One Big Beautiful Bill broadens access to Pell grants for students who are pursuing careers in skilled trades.

Meanwhile, President Trump and his tariff policies have produced an investment boom in the United States, with foreign countries and companies pledging $8.7 trillion in commitments.

Apple leads private sector investors with its $600 billion plan, a facet of which includes plans to manufacture all glass for new iPhones and Apple Watches sold worldwide in the United States.

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Japan have the top foreign investments, committing $1.4 trillion, $1.2 trillion, and $1 trillion, respectively.

The collective investment surge will produce a massive number of jobs for Americans.

For instance, Apple’s investments alone stand to create 20,000 new positions.

Since President Trump assumed office in January, he has overseen the creation of nearly half a million new jobs in the labor sector, with American-born workers accounting for all net job gains, according to a White House official.

Since January, 183,000 new apprenticeships have commenced, along with the launch of 1,736 additional Registered Apprenticeship programs.

President Trump has also presided over a blue-collar wage boom, which he said at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting has risen at the fastest rate in 60 years.

“The wages for blue-collar workers are now rising at the fastest rate in 60 years, which is so important to all of us around this table. The average American worker has already seen a $500 wage increase this year,” President Trump said.

This means that President Trump’s wage growth among blue-collar workers has eclipsed the record he previously set by a new administration in 2017.

Joe Lavorgna, senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday earlier this month that wages for blue-collar workers would only improve.

Top Treasury Adviser Says Blue Collar Wage Boom Will ‘Get Even Better’ Under Big Beautiful Bill

“The real blue collar boom, which we’re seeing — we’ve got a 1.4 percent annualized year-to-date increase, which is the second fastest start of a new administration dating back 60 years. The only time it was faster, and it was just a smidgen faster, was President Trump’s first term, when it grew 1.5 percent,” Lavorgna told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

He emphasized that the One Big Beautiful Bill would serve as a further “boon for blue-collar workers.”

“However, the good news is with the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which brings back 100-percent expensing for capital expenditure and adds the new caveat, the novel approach of full expensing for factories and plants — that is going to be a boon for blue-collar workers,” he said.

“Those are carpenters, electricians, plumbers, laborers.”

“It also includes things like nursing assistants, people that work in retail and wholesale trade, basically the backbone of the economy. Those workers are going to benefit from the increased capital that companies are incentivized now to make those commitments, in addition to the building of factories,” he added.

“The workers who are going to build those factories are going to get paid, and workers are going to get paid more when they’re working in those factories. So it’s President Trump’s commitment to building that is going to really lead to what he calls the Golden Age, and this blue collar boom thing is going to extend and get even better going forward.”

While President Trump is helping secure more purchasing power for today’s blue-collar workers, he is also investing in workers of the next generation via the Industry-Driven Skills Training Fund in the Department of Labor to tackle skilled-trade workforce needs.

The Labor Department has also awarded $84 million to bolster Registered Apprenticeship programs.

News Release

US Department of Labor awards nearly $84M in grants to expand Registered Apprenticeships

50 states, territories receive base formula funding to improve employment opportunities

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the award of nearly $84 million in grants to 50 states and territories to increase the capacity of Registered Apprenticeship programs, representing an important step toward meeting the Administration’s goal of expanding the program to 1 million active apprentices.

Since the beginning of the Trump Administration, over 134,000 new apprentices have registered across the nation. Today’s awards represent the base formula funding and competitive funding to states to increase their ability to serve, improve, and expand Registered Apprenticeship programs. This represents the third round of State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula funding the department has awarded.

In addition, the Departments of Commerce, Education, and Labor are establishing talent pipelines to address key industries and prepare America’s workforce system for an AI-led economy, as outlined in America’s Talent Strategy.

News Release

US Departments of Labor, Commerce, Education unveil workforce development strategy to fuel ‘Golden Age’ of the American economy

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Departments of Labor, Commerce, and Education today published a milestone report, America’s Talent Strategy: Equipping American Workers for the Golden Age, which presents a bold vision and concrete actions to transform the federal government’s approach to workforce development.

The strategy outlines the Trump Administration’s blueprint for how it will prepare the workforce to seize the opportunities of President Trump’s America First economic agenda and power the nation’s entry into a new Golden Age of economic growth.

Consisting of five strategic pillars, the strategy outlines how the Trump Administration will take innovative actions to empower more Americans to access good-paying jobs, build pipelines of skilled talent for critical industries, prepare the workforce system for an AI-driven economy, and position the U.S. as the dominant global economic leader.

President Trump has also taken deregulatory action to empower small businesses and rural America.

President Trump’s mandate to eliminate ten regulations for every new one, along with his reduction of federal penalties for small businesses, stands to benefit businesses by ensuring more capital for growth and job creation.

At the same time, President Trump is nixing criminal Biden-era rules that have hurt farmers and ranchers in America’s heartland.

BOTTOMLINE

The Republican Party has positioned itself as the champion of American workers through targeted economic policies, job growth, and massive investments, effectively "reclaiming" a holiday traditionally associated with labor unions and Democrats.

Highlights include:

Tax Reforms and Benefits for Workers: The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" provides tax deductions for overtime and tipped workers, eliminates taxes on Social Security benefits for middle-income seniors, and expands Pell grants for skilled trades.

Job Creation and Wage Growth: Since President Trump's inauguration in January 2025, nearly 500,000 new jobs have been added in the labor sector, all attributed to American-born workers.

Investment Surge: President Trump's tariffs and trade policies have secured $8.7 trillion in commitments from foreign governments and companies , including $1.4 trillion from the UAE, $1.2 trillion from Qatar, and $1 trillion from Japan. Domestically, Apple's $600 billion plan to manufacture iPhone and Apple Watch glass in the U.S. is projected to create 20,000 jobs. President Trump himself touted nearly $10 trillion in total investments during Labor Day weekend, framing it as a "worker-first" economy.

Deregulation and Workforce Development: Efforts include eliminating ten regulations for every new one added, reducing penalties on small businesses, and funding an $84 million Industry-Driven Skills Training Fund.

Other reports highlight tourism booms and the lowest gas prices in five years as evidence of policy success.

Critics argue that President Trump's policies disproportionately benefit billionaires and corporations, potentially exacerbating inequality and harming workers long-term. Anti-Trump accounts echo this, accusing the GOP of prioritizing corporate interests over labor rights.

As of Labor Day 2025, economic indicators like stock market highs and investment inflows support the "golden age" claim.

