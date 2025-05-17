Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Penny's avatar
Penny
May 17

It’s all in the wording “to no longer recommend” they can still get jabbed !! It’s meaningless

It should be a criminal offence to jab your child with a known poison

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
May 17

Hell Son! Eliminate the Damn CDC!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture