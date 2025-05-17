By Jim Hᴏft

May 17, 2025

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., long demonized by the corporate media and Big Tech for daring to question vaccine safety, now finds himself at the helm of one of the most powerful agencies in the federal government — and he’s using that power to protect America’s most vulnerable.

The HHS is reportedly going to eliminate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations for routine COVID-19 vaccinations for children, teenagers, and pregnant women, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This decision reflects the Trump administration’s commitment to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda.

On Monday, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary revealed that the agency is actively re-evaluating the inclusion of COVID-19 shots on the childhood vaccination schedule.

Appearing on The Charlie Kirk Show, Dr. Makary said the FDA would not be rubber-stamping another round of COVID boosters for young, healthy children, stating unequivocally: “That evidence does not exist.”

“I’d love to see the evidence to show that giving young, healthy children another COVID shot, a sixth COVID booster, would help them. But that evidence does not exist. And so we’re not just going to rubber stamp things at the FDA,” Makary said.

He continued, “I know they are trying to review all of the scientific data. And guess what? There’s no data, there’s no good COVID-19 randomized control data, that the current version, the latest formulation of the COVID shot, is necessary for young healthy children.”

Makary hinted that both the FDA and CDC are quietly backing away from aggressive COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for children, especially as nations across Europe have already abandoned the practice for this age group.

“Other countries have already recommended against it. Other leading countries in Europe have recommended against it for young, healthy children. So I think you’re going to see a look at this and you’re going to hear something forthcoming.”

Now, it is being reported that the Kennedy-led HHS is expected to scrap routine recommendations for children, teenagers, and pregnant women to receive the controversial COVID jabs.

RFK Jr. has long warned of the risks posed by mRNA vaccines, particularly for young and healthy populations, citing insufficient long-term safety data and concerning side effects like myocarditis in adolescents.

The WSJ reported:

The Trump administration is planning to drop recommendations that pregnant women, teenagers and children get Covid-19 vaccines as a matter of routine, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Department of Health and Human Services, led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is expected to remove the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for those groups around the same time it launches a new framework for approving vaccines, the people said.

The exact timing of the announcement wasn’t clear, the people said, though it was expected in the coming days.

The CDC currently recommends that everyone six months and older, including pregnant women, receive Covid vaccines.

It wasn’t clear if the department is planning to remove the recommendation for COVID-19 shots entirely for those groups or just suggest that patients talk with their doctors about risks and benefits.

