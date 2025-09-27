By John Binder

September 27, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that two million illegal aliens have either been deported or self-deported from the United States since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

According to DHS officials, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are on pace to deport almost 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Trump’s first year in his second term.

Broken down more specifically, DHS officials say an estimated 1.6 million illegal aliens have self-deported from the U.S., while ICE agents have deported more than 400,000 illegal aliens.

Altogether, DHS officials say two million illegal aliens have been deported in fewer than 250 days.

“The numbers don’t lie: Two million illegal aliens have been removed or self-deported in just 250 days — proving that President Trump’s policies and Secretary Noem’s leadership are working and making American communities safe,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

DHS officials also touted that the agency has released zero illegal aliens into the U.S. interior from the southern border for four consecutive months — a massive turnaround from the criminal Biden years, when hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens were being released every month.

Self-deportations have been a major focus of President Trump’s second term.

Under President Trump, DHS created the CBP Home mobile app where illegal aliens can report their self-deportation from the U.S., secure a free flight home and travel assistance, and receive a $1,000 stipend when they can prove they have returned to their home country.

