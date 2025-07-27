Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
1h

These people need to be destroyed. The Evil they represent should never be seen in our country again. Justice should be swift and final. By the Law

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture