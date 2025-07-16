By Baxter Dmitry

July 16, 2025

For the first time since her conviction, Ghislaine Maxwell speaks from inside federal prison.

Abandoned by the elites who once protected her, betrayed by a system that promised leniency for her silence—she’s done staying quiet.

This exclusive interview took months to arrange—navigating legal threats, back-channel negotiations, and the ever-present pressure of the prison system.

But it happened. And what she told us is nothing short of explosive.

We asked her:

—Is Jeffrey Epstein still alive?

—Why is the Department of Justice risking everything to bury this case?

—Who really visited the island… and why are their names still hidden?

Maxwell claims the DOJ is sitting on undeniable proof of a client list—one that includes world leaders, billionaire CEOs, and a former First Lady who twice ran for the presidency.

A woman, Maxwell says, whose appetite for cruelty left even Epstein speechless.

She says the public was right to be suspicious… and that some of the most powerful voices now calling for justice were always part of the cover-up.

This is not just a story about abuse. It’s a story about power, espionage, and engineered silence at the highest levels of global power.

And it’s far from over.

While they gaslit the public, we followed the trail. And now? That trail leads straight to the top.

While the mainstream goes silent and the DOJ buries the truth, we’re bringing you what they won’t touch: Ghislaine Maxwell—raw, unfiltered, and ready to burn it all down.

While Part I and Part II of this series, “The Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: Too Big to Fail,” have focused on the widespread nature of sexual blackmail operations in recent American history and their ties to the heights of American political power and the U.S. intelligence community, one key aspect of Epstein’s own sex-trafficking and blackmail operation that warrants examination is Epstein’s ties to Israeli intelligence and his ties to the “informal” pro-Israel philanthropist faction known as “the Mega Group.”

READ MORE:

EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL OF NEAR 200 NAMES RELEASED – WILL IT BRING VIP PEDOPHILES TO JUSTICE?

President Trump Drops Hint Jeffrey Epstein is Still Alive and Living in Israel: ‘The Guy Who Never Dies’

High-profile names linked to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein unsealed in documents

Jeffrey Epstein documents: Final files reveal trafficking allegations against prominent figures

BOMBSHELL! List of Hollywood Pedo-Names, Deep State, CIA, Major Companies, Politicians, Vatican, Visitors on Epstein “Pedophile Island” – Deep State Pedophiles Exposed

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.