By Georgie English | Will Miller

April 19, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump expects a deal with Iran “in a day or two” as he weighs up a multi-billion-dollar deal to entice the regime to give up its stockpile of enriched uranium.

In a brief phone interview from the Oval Office, President Trump declared:

“The Iranians want to meet. They want to make a deal.”

President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing up a $20billion (£14.75bn) deal with Iran to make the regime give up its enriched uranium stockpile. Shutterstock Editorial

Iranian women attend a pro-government march on National Army Day in Tehran. Getty

Women taking part in the military parade could be seen carrying weapons and rocket launchers. Anadolu via Getty Images

Mojtaba Khamenei and the Iranian regime still retains the support of swaths of the population. Getty

“I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend. I think we will get a deal in the next day or two,” President Trump continued, reports Axios.

Under a negotiated peace plan, the US could be willing to release frozen Iranian assets totaling $20billion (£14.75bn) in order to remove a cash-strapped Tehran’s nuclear threat, according to two US officials,

President Trump says Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon & nearly all other demands as deal with terror regime is ‘close’

Crunch peace negotiations between both sides are ongoing with a three-page plan reportedly being mulled over before a second round of talks in Pakistan this weekend.

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the Islamabad negotiations again.

He was vocal about how talks severely broke down a week ago due to Iran’s refusal to give up their nuclear ambitions.

‘FINAL OFFER’

US and Iran FAIL to agree peace deal as talks break down after 21 hours in Pakistan leaving fragile ceasefire on brink

President Trump started the war over Tehran’s ability to build nukes and has vowed to keep up military pressure until that threat is completely eliminated.

Iran is believed to have almost 2,000kg buried deep underground in its various nuclear facilities.

President Trump spoke about the potential deal on Truth Social today as he said:

“The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear ‘Dust,’ created by our great B2 Bombers.

“No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form.”

The “dust” the US president refers to is believed to be linked to discussions on how Iran will prove they have thrown away all their uranium, should a deal be accepted.

Washington had asked to be sent all of Tehran’s nuclear material via ships, the report claims.

Iran responded by saying it would only consider “blending it down” inside the country – into dust form.

A rumored compromise proposal under discussion would see some of the highly enriched uranium shipped to a country that isn’t the US.

The rest would reportedly be down blended in Iran under international monitoring.

President Trump has already tried to destroy the uranium sites last year when he launched bunker buster bombs during Operation Midnight Hammer.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) firing missiles during military exercises. AFP

The US military managed to blitz huge swaths of secret Iranian land but failed to take out all of the uranium.

The regime is still feared to hold around 450kg of enriched uranium at a 60 per cent purity.

This is a grave concern for President Trump as it means Iran could begin to develop a nuclear weapon.

Experts say that it would take just 20kg of uranium enriched to 90 per cent to create a single devastating nuke.

Iran is yet to budge on giving up its nuclear hopes, but this is believed to be the first time they could be offered cash which they desperately need.

Tehran’s economy is in freefall with the toll of the war causing an estimated £200billion in damage through the US and Israel’s relentless air campaign, according to Iranian media.

The figure is the equivalent of 26 years of punishing global sanctions.

While the exact amount of Iran’s frozen assets is unclear, official reports put the figure overseas at more than $100bn (£73.7bn).

Their woes will only worsen the longer the US controls the Strait of Hormuz as the shipping lane provides Tehran with the majority of its annual revenue in oil.

Iran has now declared the vital waterway open to the world as they try to claw back as much cash as possible.

President Trump brutally rebuffs NATO after Hormuz reopens and oil prices plunge. But an American naval blockade will still stop ships that have visited Iranian ports from passing through.

One of the US officials said on the talks: “Iran has moved. But not far enough. What it takes to make them move forward, we will see.

“Iran clearly wants the $20 billion. They clearly want to sell oil at free-market rates without sanctions.

“But they also want to have this nuclear weapons program. They want to fund terrorists like Hamas.

“And they don’t want to give that up enough to get the things we’re offering.”

The US is believed to have already offered to release $6bn (£4.4bn) to Iran during earlier negotiations for the regime to buy food, medicine and supplies.

The Iranians rejected it and demanded $27bn (£19.8bn), according to two sources.

Washington then reportedly withdrew the offer.

It comes as the UK and France are holding crunch talks over the Strait of Hormuz to help restore the flow of trade and lower soaring global costs.

CHOPPY WATERS

Starmer and Macron vow to protect Strait of Hormuz and launch mine clearing mission ‘when conditions allow’ after talks

Europe is springing into action to help get the vital waterway back up and running after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a 10-day ceasefire – marking a total pause in fighting in the Middle East.

PEACE BREAKTHROUGH

Israel & Lebanon agree 10-day ceasefire, Trump announces in major step toward lasting Iran peace deal & reopening Strait

Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz open to the world as they try to claw back as much cash as possible. Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the Islamabad negotiations again on Sunday, Getty

READ MORE:

President Trump Hails ‘Big Day for World Peace’ as he Pauses ‘Civilization Ending’ Blitz & Hormuz to Reopen in Two-Week Ceasefire

President Trump Vows to ‘Rain All Hell’ on Iran if Strait of Hormuz Isn’t Open Within 48 Hours & Demands Regime Make a Deal

BRINK OF BREAKTHROUGH: Peace Hopes Grow as Iran Hints at REOPENING Strait While Israel & Lebanon Ceasefire Expected after First Talks in 34 Years

President Trump BLOCKADES Strait of Hormuz as US Navy is Deployed to Mine-Riddled Powder Keg after Iran Rejected Peace

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump stated in a phone interview that he expects a deal with Iran “in the next day or two,” with a potential meeting of U.S. and Iranian negotiators possibly happening over the weekend.

Negotiators are discussing a three-page plan that includes the U.S. releasing about $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Iran handing over its stockpile of enriched uranium (believed to be around 2,000 kg total, including roughly 450 kg enriched to 60% purity).

President Trump has emphasized that the U.S. will recover all the “Nuclear ‘Dust’” created by American B-2 bomber strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last year (part of what was called Operation Midnight Hammer), adding: “No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form.”

If a deal materializes along these lines, it would mark a major de-escalation—removing a large chunk of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and providing sanctions relief—while giving the U.S. physical control over the “dust” from bombed sites.

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