By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 3, 2026

General Eric M. Smith has formally asked President Trump for permission to deploy undercover Marines to swing states ahead of the November midterms to prevent potential election fraud and irregularities, Real Raw News has learned.

A source in the general’s office told RRN that Gen. Smith spoke with POTUS after Democrat Taylor Rehmet solidly defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss in a runoff race for Texas Senate District 9.

Wambsganss lost despite outspending his opponent and having President Trump’s endorsement. Rehmet’s is suspicious because District 9 sits in the heart of Tarrant County, a conservative bastion and the reddest municipality in Texas.

His victory marks the first time in 60 years a Democrat has won the seat.

General Smith told President Trump that Rehmet must’ve had Deep State help and cheated his way to victory, prompting POTUS to downplay the loss, as he had earlier in the evening during an Air Force One press gaggle.

“It’s a local race…these things happen,” he had said.

Nonetheless, Gen. Smith reminded President Trump of a fact he was certainly aware of: even regional races can have broad implications and portend future outcomes.

If the Deep State meddled in a regional election, the general told Trump, its tendrils would soon stretch deep into battleground states.

“It’s happened before; it will happen again,” Gen. Smith said to the president.

“Trump wanted to know if General Smith had proof Rehmet cheated, and the general told him squarely that hardcore proof needs boots on the ground, but still, Rehmet’s win—dubious,” our source said.

White Hats are no strangers to the battlefield of the electorate. They had deployed to battleground states during the 2024 primaries and general election.

In January 2024, they caught a Nikki Haley staffer, Joan, trading gift cards for Haley votes at an Iowa bar.

In November 2024, they confiscated and destroyed thousands of compromised electronic voting machines, exposed Deep State plant Vivek Ramaswamy, and stopped an untold number of illegals from voting for Kamala Harris.

“We have experience in this arena,” Gen. Smith told the commander-in-chief.

“If you use the FBI, the DOJ, fine, but remember we’ve been in the mud and spilt blood. Taking care of traitors is our specialty.”

The general, our source said, proposed sending elite Marine reconnaissance units—“Ghost Squads”—to battleground states like Georgia, Michigan, Maine, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, places where Democrats have historically cheated.

Donned in plain clothes and ensconced amid the civilian population, Marines would observe and report on any suspicious activity.

“Mr. President, the integrity of our democratic process is under siege. Nations that irrationally feel threatened by you, foreign actors, and domestic radicals—they’ll tamper with voting rolls, manipulate mail-in ballots, and exploit voting machines if all states don’t get rid of them. Last year, we were the unseen guardians of freedom, and that’s a job we’re proud of. We’re warriors, not watchers,” Gen. Smith told the president.

In closing, our source said that Gen. Smith recommended putting Marines on the field sooner rather than later, and that President Trump told him he’d take the issue under advisement.