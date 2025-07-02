Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TVO's avatar
TVO
4h

Dang...savages 👹 wakeup and start killing folks.. Jeez Louise .. keep that shXt over there

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jaby Linda's avatar
Jaby Linda
4h

Let their governments kill each other off! Let the people free of their oppressive hatred and division

Evil is not with the people but in the governments that dominate

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture