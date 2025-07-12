Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

User's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
1h

These are Crimes against Humanity. The Public needs to be educated. Maybe Newsmax, other honest News organizations can lead the way in documentaries on geoengineering of weather. I've been aware of it for several years. You have to educate yourselves. I read constantly. I dislike the term Conspiracy Theory. While politicians use it, and I suppose you are trying to not upset the public, you are actually perpetuating their ignorance. I think we have to look at this from a different angle. The evil in the world are grooming geniuses to use their talent for evil purposes and we have to combat that. Now it's time for Good people to educate our young people to use their God given talent for the good of Humankind.

