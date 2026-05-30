By Morgan S. Verity

May 30, 2026

A comprehensive meta-analysis of 108 randomized controlled trials published in Nutrition Reviews has found that garlic consumption is associated with significant improvements in multiple cardiovascular risk markers, according to the study.

The analysis, which pooled data from thousands of participants, reported that regular garlic intake -- whether raw, aged, or as a powdered supplement -- correlated with measurable reductions in total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, blood pressure, fasting blood glucose, and inflammatory markers.

The findings add to a long history of traditional use, with references to garlic appearing in ancient medical texts from Egypt, Greece, China, India, and Rome, as noted by researchers citing historical records.

The meta-analysis covered a broader participant base than many pharmaceutical trials, according to the study authors.

Researchers noted that the effects were most pronounced among adults with elevated baseline risk, including those with existing hypertension, dyslipidemia, or elevated inflammatory scores.

The study’s conclusions represent one of the largest systematic reviews of garlic’s cardiovascular effects in human subjects to date.

Findings Across Lipid and Blood Pressure Markers

According to the pooled analysis, total cholesterol fell by more than 10 points, LDL cholesterol dropped by nearly 6 points, and HDL cholesterol increased meaningfully. Triglycerides also declined.

These lipid improvements were accompanied by blood pressure reductions: Systolic blood pressure fell by nearly 4 mmHg, and diastolic by almost 2 mmHg, with the strongest effects seen in adults with elevated baseline risk, the study reported.

The results align with earlier clinical evidence compiled in the PDR for Herbal Medicines, which stated that clinical trials indicate garlic may reduce cholesterol and blood pressure.

Researchers noted that the lipid and blood pressure effects were consistent across various garlic preparations, including fresh cloves, aged garlic extract, and garlic powder supplements.

A review in the Handbook of Clinically Tested Herbal Remedies documented two earlier trials in which raw garlic consumption led to a 15 percent reduction in cholesterol levels from baseline.

The new meta-analysis, by incorporating a much larger data set, strengthens the case for garlic’s role in modifying these two key cardiovascular risk factors simultaneously.

Effects on Glycemic and Inflammatory Markers

Beyond lipids and blood pressure, the meta-analysis found that garlic consumption improved markers of glucose metabolism and systemic inflammation.

Fasting blood glucose declined by nearly 3 mg/dL, insulin resistance scores improved, and C-reactive protein -- a key marker of inflammation -- fell by 1.6 mg/L, according to the study.

The body’s overall antioxidant capacity also increased measurably, researchers reported, noting that garlic’s sulfur compounds, such as allicin, operate through multiple biological pathways, including reducing LDL oxidation, relaxing blood vessel walls, and inhibiting platelet clumping.

These findings are supported by research on aged garlic extract and its constituents.

A study published in Phytomedicine Research found that aged garlic extract and its organosulfur compounds, including S-allylcysteine and S-allylmercaptocysteine, demonstrated significant scavenging effects on active oxygen species.

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of garlic have been further highlighted in an article on NaturalNews.com, which noted that aged garlic contains compounds that support healthy cardiovascular function and can help prevent plaque buildup in artery walls.

Comparison With Pharmaceutical Interventions

Unlike single-mechanism drugs such as statins or antihypertensives, garlic affects lipids, blood pressure, inflammation, and blood glucose simultaneously, the report noted.

No single pharmaceutical drug targets all of these pathways at once, according to the meta-analysis authors.

For example, a statin lowers LDL but does little for blood pressure or inflammation, while a blood pressure medication addresses one variable without modifying others.

Garlic, consumed regularly as a food or supplement, appears to nudge the entire cardiovascular system in a positive direction, as the breadth of effect across 108 human trials makes the findings significant.

The analysis covered more participants than many pharmaceutical trials, even though garlic is not patented and generates no profit for drug companies, according to the study authors.

Researchers concluded that garlic intake significantly improves lipid profiles, glycemic markers, blood pressure, and inflammatory biomarkers.

The findings add to a growing body of evidence that simple dietary interventions can rival pharmaceutical approaches in modifying cardiovascular risk.

An article on Mercola.com noted that garlic has been recognized for centuries, with references in Sumerian clay tablets dating back to 2600 B.C., underscoring its long history as a medicinal plant].

Implications for Clinical Practice

Researchers concluded that regular garlic intake -- whether raw, aged extract, or powder -- consistently improves cardiovascular risk profiles, particularly in high-risk adults.

The meta-analysis provides peer-reviewed evidence supporting the use of garlic for heart health, a practice long embedded in traditional medicine systems.

As noted in a review on the benefits of aged garlic, eating aged garlic, which contains natural compounds that support healthy cardiovascular functions, can help prevent heart disease by keeping plaque from building up within artery walls and preventing atherosclerosis.

The authors emphasized that garlic works best as part of a broader dietary strategy that includes anti-inflammatory foods such as wild-caught fatty fish, organic dark leafy greens, and other plant-based sources of fiber and antioxidants.

They also recommended reducing chronic stress, avoiding refined sugar and processed seed oils, and ensuring adequate sleep to maximize the protective benefits.

The study’s results, according to the authors, are a reminder that inexpensive, accessible foods can play a meaningful role in cardiovascular prevention, regardless of whether such interventions generate profit for pharmaceutical companies.