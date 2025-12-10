By Matt Kapko & Ann-Marie Corvin

December 11, 2025

The Department of Justice’s case against two Virginia brothers shines a spotlight on insider threats as two convicted hackers allegedly managed to slip back into federal systems and erase years of government data.

Virginia twins Muneeb and Sohaib Akhter were arrested for allegedly wiping dozens of US government databases. They have not been convicted, and both men are presumed innocent.

However, their arrests raise questions about how two contractors with past hacking convictions were able to work for a firm that handles government records and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the brothers abused their roles as federal contractors to delete almost 100 databases storing government information.

The alleged incidents occurred in February this year and were brought to light after a Bloomberg News investigation in May.

From high potential to jailtime

Both brothers began as promising technical talents, graduating from George Mason University in 2011 at age 19.

Twin brothers were arrested in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday for allegedly stealing and destroying government data held by a government contractor minutes after they were fired from the company earlier this year, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors accuse the 34-year-old brothers of the crimes during a weeklong spree in February, compromising data from multiple federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Internal Revenue Service and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Authorities did not name the federal government contractor, which provides services and hosts data for more than 45 federal agencies, but the company was previously identified as Washington-based Opexus in a Bloomberg report about the insider attack earlier this year.

Opexus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The brothers are no strangers to law enforcement, the hacking community and government contract work.

According to The Washington Post, which reported on the brother’s earlier 2015 offenses, they built a “partybot” that entertained fellow students, and their skills soon drew attention from parts of the US cyber-defense community.

Twin computer prodigies plead guilty to schemes to hack State Department, others

After graduation, they received a $200,000 grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to work on cyberdefense challenges.

They previously pleaded guilty in 2015 to wire fraud and conspiring to hack into the State Department and other crimes while they were employed as contractors for federal agencies.

Muneeb Akhter was sentenced to 39 months in prison and Sohaib Akhter was sentenced to 24 months in prison at that time.

An investigation aided by more than 20 federal agencies and specialized units alleges the brothers were back at it a decade later, committing cybercrime with privileged access and technical expertise gained from their employment at a government contractor.

“These defendants abused their positions as federal contractors to attack government databases and steal sensitive government information,” Matthew R. Galeotti, acting assistant attorney general with the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said in a statement.

“Their actions jeopardized the security of government systems and disrupted agencies’ ability to serve the American people.”

Muneeb Akhter is accused of deleting approximately 96 databases storing U.S. government information hosted by Opexus, including sensitive investigative files and records related to Freedom of Information Act matters, prosecutors said in an indictment.

Muneeb Akhter also allegedly deleted a Homeland Security production database, copied more than 1,800 files belonging to EEOC and stole copies of IRS records including personally identifiable information on at least 450 people.

Authorities also accused Muneeb Akhter of using an artificial intelligence tool for assistance throughout his alleged conspiracy, querying the tool for advice on how to clear system logs from SQL servers after deleting databases and how to clear all event and application logs from Microsoft Windows Server 2012.

Prosecutors in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia charged Muneeb Akhter with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and destroy records, two counts of computer fraud, theft of U.S. government records and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of four years in prison for identity theft and up to 45 years in prison for the other charges.

Sohaib Akhter is accused of trafficking in a password that could access an Opexus computer used by EEOC. He faces up to six years in prison for password trafficking and conspiracy to commit computer fraud and destroy records.

The brothers allegedly cleaned their residence in anticipation of a law enforcement raid and wiped their employer-owned computers by reinstalling the operating system.

“Federal contractors who abuse their positions will be held accountable for their actions,” Joseph V. Cuffari, inspector general at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement. “The actions of individuals like Muneeb and Sohaib Akhter are threats to our national security.”

You can read the full indictment below.

Earlier this year, Muneeb and Suhaib denied any wrongdoing in separate interviews with Bloomberg News.

The Department of Justice said Muneeb faces a maximum 45 years in prison and Sohaib six years if they’re convicted on all counts.

BOTTOMLINE

Twin brothers Muneeb Akhter and Sohaib Akhter, both 34 years old and based in Virginia, were arrested on December 3, 2025, in Alexandria for their alleged involvement in a major insider data breach earlier that year.

The brothers, who have a prior history of hacking convictions, are accused of abusing their positions as software engineers at Opexus—a Washington, D.C.-based federal contractor that handles data for over 45 U.S. government agencies—to delete and steal sensitive information in retaliation for being fired.

The breach impacted multiple federal entities, including the DHS, IRS, EEOC, General Services Administration (GSA), and others through the compromised FOIA databases administered across various departments.

Discussions have highlighted the irony of rehiring convicted hackers and the risks of insider threats in federal contracting.

