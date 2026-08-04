By Emily Goodin

August 4, 2026

President Trump announced new talks with Tehran will begin Monday after he called off a “massive” attack on Iran that had been planned this weekend.

President Trump says Iran agreed to ‘perimeters’ of a peace deal, cancels planned US attack

Appeals from several Gulf state allies — along with Iran itself — led President Trump to stand down.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud spoke privately with the president on Saturday.

“I was asked to by Saudi Arabia, by UAE, by Qatar, and by Iran,” he told reporters Sunday aboard Air Force One when asked why he aborted the plan to strike Iran.

“I said to the crown prince, ‘What would you rather do? Would you rather us do this or not?’” President Trump said.

“They said we would much prefer a deal as opposed to an attack, because you don’t know where these attacks lead.”

But the Saudi crown prince reassured him that Iran was ready to make a deal.

“They thought that a deal is imminent,” President Trump said, noting it would include the Strait of Hormuz and on Iran’s nuclear program.

The Trump administration has been clear he wants the strait — a critical waterway for global trade and oil shipments — open and free of tolls.

They also want Tehran not to be able to access nuclear weapons.

President Trump was circumspect on whether a deal could be reached with the Iranians – negotiations between the warring countries have routinely fallen apart over internal factions within the regime reportedly at odds – when talks begin again Monday afternoon.

“A lot of times they’ll say that to me, and then they’ll go out and say we don’t know what he’s talking about,” he said.

He wouldn’t give a deadline for reaching an agreement but assured that the US military is ready to strike at any time.

“We’re ready to go anytime we want,” he said.

On Saturday night, President Trump called off the strikes on Iran, saying a framework for a peace deal had been reached.

The announcement came after reports that US and Israeli officials were weighing an attack on Tehran’s energy infrastructure.

President Trump refused to answer when asked Sunday whether that attack would have hit energy targets.

Tehran had warned that any bombing of its energy sector would trigger retaliation against oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Israel.

Trump administration officials, meanwhile, have maintained that any renewed negotiations would require Iran to first agree to a cease-fire.

“That’s the basis for any type of negotiation; it starts with a cease-fire, and it has to start with Iran,” a US official told The Post on Thursday.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Trump announced on Sunday (August 2, 2026) that new talks with Iran would begin Monday afternoon, after he called off planned “massive” U.S. strikes over the weekend.

POTUS claimed Iran and Gulf allies (Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the UAE, and Qatar) asked him to hold off because the “perimeters” of a deal had been agreed.

Iran has rejected the claim.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated there are no talks underway with the United States, no meetings planned, and Iran has no plans to host foreign delegations or send negotiators abroad in the coming days (except for Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is on a religious pilgrimage in Iraq).

Oil prices fell in Asian trading Monday morning after the de-escalation announcement.

This fits a repeated pattern in the months-long conflict in which President Trump has announced or threatened major strikes only to pause them citing diplomacy.

As of the latest reports, President Trump’s side continues to describe negotiations as starting, while Tehran denies any such process is occurring.

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