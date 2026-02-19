By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 19, 2026

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham died by suicide in her Camp Delta cell at Guantanamo Bay on February 10, three days ahead of her scheduled execution.

GITMO sources told Real Raw News that Grisham, who had already tried to commit suicide by jabbing herself in the neck with a paperclip, had ruptured her aorta with a shiv—a sharpened toothbrush—and expired before medical personnel could save her.

As reported previously, Grisham had already tried ending her life by gouging her neck with an unfolded paperclip days after JAG investigators, in early December, arrested her for suspicion of treason.

READ MORE: Detained Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Tries Slicing Neck Open with Paperclip at JAG Office

Her wounds were superficial and, having spent a day at the hospital, she was returned to her cell—this time under suicide watch.

On February 2, a military tribunal convicted her of treason, and JAG sentenced her to hang to death on February 13.

READ MORE: JAG Convicts Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham of Treason and Espionage [Grisham, while working for President Trump, scrumptiously and illegally shared classified documents with the criminal Biden campaign and the Iranian government.]

But Grisham had other plans.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., a guard making rounds saw Grisham’s body sprawled on the cement floor of her cell, surrounded by a puddle of congealing blood that had seeped through a gash in her abdomen.

Beside her right hand lay the instrument of death, a toothbrush handle with sharpened ends. The blood loss was unsurvivable, a GITMO source familiar with the incident told Real Raw News.

“She was gone, dead as a doornail when medics got there. That toothbrush wasn’t hers; someone must’ve slipped it to her. As you know, we’ve had issues—suicides, vigilante justice—in the past, so we don’t issue inmates items that can be fashioned into weapons,” our source said.

While detainees are issued toiletries, toothbrushes are “travel size,” three inches long and made of rubbery material that bends on contact with a solid surface, so inmates cannot file or sharpen them.

Our source said that when staff tossed Grisham’s cell, they found her Gitmo-issued toothbrush in a Ziplock bag by the sink.

“She was searched and moved to a different cell after the tribunal. So, whoever passed her the poker did it after the third of this month,” our source said.

Asked whether staff had reviewed security footage, he shockingly said that almost a third of Camp Delta’s cameras are inoperable and have unresolved repair tickets.

He admitted that much of GITMO’s security system is antiquated and in need of modernization.

“We’re not Camp Blaz. We don’t have wireless cameras in every cell and two watching every hallway; shit, some of our stuff predates wireless tech. Blaz gets robotic drones; we got frayed wires and no suspect. Could’ve been one of 65 people. Is it worth investigating? Well, current leadership here doesn’t seem especially motivated to go through a long investigation for a Deep Stater who was getting hanged in three days anyway.”

Asked if GITMO expects security upgrades, he chuckled:

“The Pentagon is budgeting for stealth battleships and 6th Gen fighters. Hell, we’re about to go to war with Iran, and that’ll cost billions and billions and billions of dollars—no, we’re not getting anything new anytime soon. Looks like Grisham wanted to die on her own terms.”

