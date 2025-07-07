By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 7, 2025

A former assistant to General Eric M. Smith told Real Raw News that President Trump vetoed a White Hat plan to destroy the HAARP research facility in Alaska, a sea-based platform equipped with weather manipulation technology, and four purportedly grounded KC-135s fitted with chemical dispersal tanks.

Our source, a prior service Marine Corps major who had stood at the general’s side from 2023-2024, said the general proposed the idea twice: in 2023 following the Maui inferno, and after Hurricane Helene decimated North Carolina in September 2024.

Both times, the general supplied President Trump with actionable evidence illustrating the dangers inherent in weather manipulation technology, he added, and proof that globalists and NEOCONS had unfettered access to HAARP and the sea-based X-band radar platform that mimics HAARP’s capabilities.

And both times, the president had asked General Smith if he was one hundred percent certain that those technologies had been used to cause loss of life and property damage in Maui and North Carolina.

“I can’t remember the general’s exact words when he told me the plan got shot down—something like 95% sure. And I guess President Trump didn’t like that margin of error—odd because it was the same with the laser planes, and he approved that,” our source said.

By “laser planes,” he meant a fleet of “DEW planes,” or aircraft armed with destructive lasers, that White Hats targeted for destruction in the aftermath of an inexplicable blaze that engulfed the Texas Panhandle in March 2024.

In that incident, the general had given President Trump flight data showing at least one DEW plane over Texas as the fires began.

Real Raw News published articles on the White Hats’ efforts to destroy the DEW planes in March, April, and May of that year.

“Still, he [General Smith] never said he was 100% sure,” our source said.

Asked what evidence the general had offered President Trump regarding Maui and North Carolina, he said, “That I don’t know. I wasn’t involved in getting proof. If President Trump approved the plan, General Smith would have filled us in, like he did with the laser planes, but I was part of the team that drew up preliminary strike plans to take out the targets.”

NAVY SEALs would’ve boarded the X-band radar platform and remotely detonated explosives.

Delta Force would’ve laid siege to HAARP and, likewise, planted enough explosives to raze every building and send every antenna crumbling to the ground.

US Marines would’ve infiltrated Barksdale Air Force base to render inoperable planes fitted with aerosol dispersion weaponry.

“I don’t fault Trump,” our source said. “He knew a lot more than we knew, and even General Smith didn’t know what went on in Trump’s mind because Trump had no obligation to explain his decisions. Even if we disagreed, we didn’t challenge him. That’s how the chain of command works.”

In retrospect, however, he laments President Trump’s prior inaction.

“If we had knocked out the targets, what happened over the weekend in Central Texas—well, maybe it wouldn’t have happened. I don’t know if that freak storm was a freak of nature or man-made. But the technology to influence weather is still out there, and so is the Deep State.”

Real Raw News has reached out to active White Hat Sources for a comment, and we’ll provide an update once we hear back.