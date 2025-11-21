By Tyler Durden

November 22, 2025

In the latest blow to Democrats from the recent ‘Epstein files’ released by House Republicans, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers announced that he’s stepping back from public commitments after new documents reveal he was asking for Jeffrey Epstein’s advice on how to bang a female mentee behind his wife’s back.

Summers - who was the late Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary and later president of Harvard University, repeatedly messaged Epstein about a woman codenamed “peril” in 2018 and 2019.

In one January 2019 text exchange, Summers told Epstein that the woman was unlikely to leave him due to his position of power and the professional connections that might come with it - to which Epstein replied, “She is doomed to be with you.“

“Think for now I’m going nowhere with her except economics mentor,” Summers wrote in November 2018.

“I think I’m right now in the seen very warmly in the rear-view mirror category.”

“She must be very confused or maybe wants to cut me off but wants a professional connection a lot and so holds to it,” Summers then wrote to Epstein in March 2019 - explaining why he believed she continued to engage with him despite tensions, the Harvard Crimson reports.

Jin earned her bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. at Harvard between 2000 and 2009.

Based on the messages, she makes no mention of a romantic relationship with Summers - and it’s unclear whether she knew her mentor and the sex offender were discussing her.

In later messages, Summers and Epstein appeared to joke about the possibility that Summers would have sex with her.

In another exchange, Summers and Epstein discussed Summers’ relationship with Jin’s father, a former high-ranked official in the Chinese Communist Party and founding president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, with Summers had long been close with.

He’s Sorry (he got caught)

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused,” Summers said on Monday evening, adding, “I will be stepping back from public commitments as one part of my broader effort to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me.”

Summers says he takes responsibility for his “misguided” decision to stay in touch with Epstein, and that he would continue teaching students while stepping back from the public domain.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) - a former DEI-hire Harvard Law Professor, urged the university to cut ties with Summers, saying that he “cannot be trusted to advise our nation’s politicians, policymakers and institutions — or teach a generation of students at Harvard or anywhere else.”

In response to the scandal, the Economic Club of New York postponed a discussion with Summers this week, hours after the Crimson published its article - telling FT that it was “postponed due to an unavoidable change in schedule. (lol)

BOTTOMLINE

Recent disclosures from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including emails exchanged between Summers and Epstein (continuing well after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for child sex crimes), have indeed sparked backlash against Summers.

These emails reveal a friendly relationship where Summers sought personal advice from Epstein on topics like relationships with women, and Summers’ wife, Elisa New, expressed gratitude for Epstein’s financial support to her PBS poetry series.

Reports also indicate that Summers and his wife made a brief visit to Epstein’s private island in 2005 during their honeymoon, but they described it as a short stop and denied any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities at the time.

In response to the controversy, Summers has publicly stated he is “deeply ashamed” of his association with Epstein and is stepping back from several public commitments, including resigning from the OpenAI board and withdrawing from roles at think tanks and other organizations.

