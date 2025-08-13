By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 13, 2025

Since recapturing the Oval Office on January 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump and his Cabinet have been on a warpath to purge intelligence agencies of Biden holdovers and RINOs, some for having committed crimes and others for their affiliations.

The FBI has fired approximately 1,700; the CIA 1,450; the NSA 375.

Although these numbers might seem trivial given the enormity of the intelligence apparatus, they represent a growing number of now-disgruntled ex-government workers who feel they lost their livelihoods unjustly.

In May Real Raw News published an article on the dangers of mass-firing intelligence officials.

The gist: Angry people act irrationally, and aggrieved people suddenly deprived of income could wreak havoc, particularly if they had, or still have, access to classified, sensitive data.

Evidence suggests such a situation could occur soon.

Daniel Frost had been a data procurer at the CIA’s Counterintelligence Mission Center (CMC) from 2014 until his ouster on July 7, 2025.

The agency had recruited Frost following his six-year stint in the US Army as a (MOS 35L) counterintelligence specialist.

On July 2, 2025, two coworkers overheard Frost telling another CIA employee that President Trump was an “unpatriotic asshole” for raising revenue by selling watches costing upwards of $100,000.

He was apparently unaware that neither President Trump nor the Trump Organization designed or manufactured the watches, or that President Trump had merely granted “GetTrumpWatches” a license to use his name, for which he collects small royalties.

The “unpatriotic asshole” comment reached the ears of CIA Director John Ratclifee and, afterward, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who supervises 18 agencies that are part of the intelligence community.

On July 7, Frost was summoned to his supervisor’s office and fired.

In exchange for a paltry severance package, he had to sign another non-disclosure/non-disparagement agreement and attest under oath that he would hold sacred any information he had learned while at the CIA.

Frost signed the documents reluctantly, an agency official told Real Raw News.

Frost, the source said, has vast knowledge of CIA operations, including the names of agents stationed at secret annexes and safehouses across the world.

Info enemies might use to eliminate or blackmail cover operatives.

Despite signing the agreement, Frost disappeared on August 3. Single and childless, Frost vanished from his Virginia condominium, valued at $650,000, without a trace.

“He pulled a Houdini,” our source said.

“WE don’t know where he’s gone, but he has secrets that could make the Cold War look like a case of the sniffles. We really need to find him.”

Frost is not the only former intel specialist to have upped and vanished.

On June 3, NSA Director Lieutenant General William J. Hartman fired cryptanalyst Jeff Hauser, a civilian contractor, after learning he had over 1,000 social media sock puppet accounts with which he had disparaged not only the NSA but also every US intelligence agency and member of the Trump administration.

His every post was a boldfaced lie, propaganda to besmirch and defame administration officials.

We do not know how the NSA uncovered his treachery, or why he wasn’t charged with treason, but we know, based on reliable sources, that he was fired and told he would never again find gainful employment.

Two weeks later, Gen. Hartman received from Hauser an untraceable email: “I’m beyond your reach, and you’re fucked, as is anyone I want to fuck with, you fucking bastard.”

These are just two examples, and surely more will arise as firings escalate.

Eventually, President Trump might emerge victorious after ousting all Deep State intelligence agents, but it could well be a pyrrhic victory if terminated workers put good people in harm’s way.