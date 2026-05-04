Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth McRae's avatar
Elizabeth McRae
9h

Thank you, Trump and Heath! This is what we voted for. Hoping Mark Kelly is next!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture