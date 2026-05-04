By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 5, 2026

Former Secretary of the Navy Pat Phelan, whom Pete Hegseth fired last week, arrived at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Saturday morning—not as a guest, but as a “domestic enemy” detainee facing charges of treason and inciting insurrection, Real Raw News has learned.

As reported previously, Phelan was cut loose after President Donald J. Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth discovered Phelan’s plans to influence flag officers and congresspeople to decry American intervention in Iran and to sway field commanders to disobey President Trump’s war orders.

READ MORE: NAVSEC Forced To Resign After Badmouthing POTUS and Contemplating MUTINY

Between his ouster and last week, President Trump learned that Phelan had covertly spoken with a dozen Republican lawmakers in a failed bid to have them file articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Phelan had suggested President Trump’s “war crimes,” “erratic social media benders,” “cognitive decline,” and “physical frailty, including incontinence,” disqualified him from holding office.

Furthermore, he had implored CENTCOM and SOUTHCOM commanders Adm. Brad Cooper and Gen. Francis Donavin, respectively, to disregard unlawful orders and instead publicly demand President Trump be impeached.

“Today, he’s bombing schoolgirls and fishermen. Tomorrow it could be Cuba. He’s either controlled or gone mad. You are jeopardizing your own careers and freedom by following him. It must stop. Together, we can defeat Trump and Hegseth,” Phelan told Adm. Cooper, per a GITMO source familiar with the incident.

Phelan obviously hadn’t considered the ramifications of blabbing to loyal, patriotic officers. When they shared Phelan’s comments with President Trump, he instructed JAG to detain Phelan, a civilian, for treason and attempting to incite servile insurrection.

Late Thursday evening, four JAG investigators with military search and arrest warrants stormed into Phelan’s Maryland home, catching him packing a suitcase as if he was about to flee.

“You’ve got the wrong guy,” he said, stepping backward. “I’m a civilian,” Phelan shouted.

“What does that have to do with anything?” the lead investigator asked.

“You’re under arrest for treason and inciting insurrection. The only place you’re going is GITMO.”

“GITMO? I served this country honorably. I have rights. You’re making a mistake that will blow up in your faces. What’s the evidence?”

“Not important to know right now. All you need to know is you’ll be tried and hanged if found guilty,” the investigator said, snapping cuffs on Phelan.

JAG, our source said, has yet to schedule Phelan’s military tribunal.

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