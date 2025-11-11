By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 11, 2025

The U.S. military’s Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps has arrested fired Navy SEAL commander Milton “Iron Fist” Sands, 58, on charges of sedition and incitement to mutiny.

Sands, a decorated veteran with over two decades of experience in special operations, was unceremoniously dismissed in August by War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The firing, which Sands publicly decried as a “purge of patriots,” now appears to have been a prescient move amid revelations of his inflammatory speeches to young recruits.

The undramatic apprehension occurred Sunday morning at Sands’ Virginia ranch overlooking the Shenandoah Valley.

A JAG source told Real Raw News that JAG investigators, backed by patriotic SEALS from SEAL Team 5, executed a warrant under the auspices of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

JAG, our source said, had requested backup should Sands have booby trapped his property or armed himself for a protracted conflict.

But the SEALs encountered no traps, and JAG met no resistance at Sands’ front door.

Covered by SEALs crouching in tall grass in a field, the investigators knocked on Sands’ door and unfurled a military arrest warrant before his Ring Doorbell camera on his porch.

Sands, clad in a faded SEAL trident sweatshirt and holding a coffee mug, opened the door and said, “Really? I’m not resisting. Tell your friends they can come out of the bushes. “Trump and Hegseth aren’t patriots; they’re purging patriots. Trump is the new Deep State.”

Sands was removed from the property in handcuffs, our source said.

The charges against Sands, our source went on, stem from a video recording of him addressing SEAL candidates at Coronado in April.

He railed against President Trump’s and Hegseth’s anti-DEI policies and told recruits that “DEI isn’t a buzzword—it’s the soul of our fighting force. We need females on the Teams. We’ve bled for a military that reflects America, not some billionaire’s wet dream of homogeneity.”

A second recording took a more ominous turn, with Sands encouraging recruits to “wage war from within against Donald Trump.”

Addressing candidates in a classroom, he pounded a podium emblazoned with the SEAL anchor. “This man isn’t your commander-in-chief; he’s a threat to the Republic.”

Our source said: “This was blatant treason.”

As JAG carted Sands to a military detention center, he purportedly shouted, “Hegseth fired me for speaking truth: without inclusion, we’re just mercenaries for the elite.”