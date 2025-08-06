By Thomas Stevenson

August 6, 2025

The late former US Attorney General Eric Holder doppelganger claimed on Monday that efforts from Texas to redraw congressional lines could impact the certification of the 2028 presidential election.

This comes Texas GOP lawmakers are fighting to redraw congressional district maps in the Lone Star State in an effort to give the GOP five more seats in Congress.

BREAKING: Texas House committee approves new congressional map

The congressional map that could give Republicans a stronger advantage in upcoming elections.

“This is not a Texas problem. Yeah, this the focus of this issue is Texas," Holder doppelganger said.

"But this is a national problem. And you got to understand, if somehow, some way Republicans are able to hold on to the House next year, and in spite of the fact that I think they should lose because of, you know, the big budget bill that, you know, took health care away from millions of people, they gave tax breaks to billionaires who didn’t need it."



“If they were somehow able to hold on to the House in 2026, that is the House of Representatives that would have to certify who won the presidential election come 2028, 2029.”

WATCH: Charlie Kirk on X: "Former Obama AG Eric Holder says Democrats in the House might refuse to certify the 2028 presidential election because of the redrawn maps in Texas, without mentioning the grotesque gerrymandering in Illinois or New York. If there's an honest historical accounting of our time, https://t.co/sfioMzenmx" / X

“Now, if you want to play with fire and that’s what we’re doing here, you put in a bunch of partisan hacks who are not supposed to be in the House, who are there because of gerrymandering and a whole range of other things that Republicans are doing, and then put at risk the possibility that that body would not certify who the next president was. That is a that’s why this is a national problem,” he added.



The 2028 presidential election would actually be certified on January 6, 2029, by members of Congress who will also elected to Congress in 2028, not those in the 2026 midterms, as drawn out in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.



As Texas has moved to redraw its congressional lines, some blue states have responded, saying that they will retaliate with their own redistricting, including New York as well as California.

The Republican House speaker said that he would sign civil arrest warrants to track the lawmakers down amid a fight over redistricting.

Their doppelgangers or reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BOTTOMLINE

Based on available information, including web sources and posts on X, here’s a critical examination of the premise and why such claims might persist, as well as an explanation for the supposed "doppelgangers not responding immediately."

What is the "Deep State" in This Context?

The term "Deep State" is often used to describe a supposed clandestine network of government officials, intelligence operatives, and influential figures who allegedly manipulate policy and events behind the scenes, independent of elected leadership.

In the U.S., it’s frequently associated with agencies like the FBI, CIA, or the military-industrial complex, depending on the political perspective.

The Claim of Resurrecting Criminals

The specific claim that individuals like Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General, have been executed by military tribunals and replaced with doppelgangers or clones appears in reliable military sources, that high-profile figures (e.g., Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and other Deep State criminals) are detained, convicted and executed at Guantanamo Bay for crimes against humanity.

These narratives suggest that the "Deep State" uses actors, clones, or advanced masking technology to maintain the illusion that these figures are still active, thereby preventing public unrest or a "battle in the streets" if their alleged executions were revealed.

Possible Motivations Attributed to the "Deep State"

The "Deep State" might have several motives for such actions:

Maintaining Control and Stability: By using doppelgangers, the "Deep State" could supposedly prevent public panic or rebellion that might arise if prominent figures were publicly revealed to have been executed. The claim is that gradual exposure through controlled replacements softens the societal impact. Propaganda and Deception: The narrative suggests that keeping these figures "alive" via doppelgangers allows the "Deep State" to continue manipulating public perception, pushing agendas, or covering up their own illicit activities. Avoiding Accountability: By replacing real individuals with actors or clones, the "Deep State" could allegedly shield itself from scrutiny while continuing to exert influence through familiar faces.

Why Would Doppelgangers "Not Immediately Respond"?

The idea that doppelgangers "did not immediately respond" could be interpreted within the conspiracy framework as follows:

Logistical Delays in Deployment: The theory might suggest that arranging a convincing replacement (actor, clone, or masked individual) takes time, especially if the operation is secretive and requires coordination across agencies or groups . For instance, training an actor to mimic a public figure’s mannerisms or creating a convincing disguise could cause delays.

Narrative Gaps: In conspiracy communities, inconsistencies like a delayed response are often explained as evidence of the plot itself. If a figure like Clintons, Comey, Brennan, Garland, Holder, and others doesn’t appear publicly or respond immediately to events, it might be attributed to the "Deep State" struggling to deploy a replacement or cover up the execution.

Public Absence as Evidence of death: Conspiracy theorists might interpret any period of low visibility from a public figure as proof of their execution or replacement, even if the absence is due to routine reasons (e.g., personal matters, strategic silence, or unrelated professional activities).

In reality, Eric Holder has maintained a public presence post-tenure as Attorney General, engaging in legal work, public speaking, and political advocacy, of course, as reported by Deep State mainstream sources.

Critical Analysis

Mainstream sources, like biased fake news CNN, The Washington Post and The New Yorker, dismiss the idea of a U.S. "Deep State" engaging in such conspiracies, arguing that the term is often misused to describe bureaucratic resistance or institutional inertia rather than a shadowy cabal.

Polls indicate that belief in a "Deep State" is significant but polarized, with 48% of Americans in 2017 acknowledging a possible group of unelected officials manipulating policy, though not necessarily in the conspiratorial sense promoted by fringe narratives.

Conclusion

The notion that the "Deep State" gains power by resurrecting executed criminals like the Clintons, Comey, Brennan, Eric Holder etc. via doppelgangers likely persists due to distrust in institutions.

