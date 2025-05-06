By Cullen Linebarger

May 6, 2025

A former housing official recently made a shocking allegation that, if true, will prove the most wasteful and arguably sinister government expenditure of all.

Catherine Austin Fitts, who served as the assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing between 1989 and 1990 under the late President George Herbert Walker Bush, appeared on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s podcast last Tuesday to claim that the United States government has spent a whopping $21 TRILLION over several years building an underground city for the wealthiest and most powerful in the country.

To help back up her allegation, the 74-year-old Fitts cited a report released by Michigan State University economist Mark Skidmore.

MSU scholars find $21 trillion in unauthorized government spending; Defense Department to conduct first-ever audit

Earlier this year, a Michigan State University economist, working with graduate students and a former government official, found $21 trillion in unauthorized spending in the departments of Defense and Housing and Urban Development for the years 1998-2015.



The work of Mark Skidmore and his team, which included digging into government websites and repeated queries to U.S. agencies that went unanswered, coincided with the Office of Inspector General, at one point, disabling the links to all key documents showing the unsupported spending.

(Luckily, the researchers downloaded and stored the documents.)



Now, the Department of Defense has announced it will conduct the first department-wide, independent financial audit in its history (read the Dec. 7 announcement here).



The Defense Department did not say specifically what led to the audit.

But the announcement came four days after Skidmore discussed his team’s findings on USAWatchdog, a news outlet run by former CNN and ABC News correspondent Greg Hunter.



“While we can’t know for sure what role our efforts to compile original government documents and share them with the public has played, we believe it may have made a difference,” said Skidmore, the Morris Chair in State and Local Government Finance and Policy at MSU.



Skidmore got involved last spring when he heard Catherine Austin Fitts, former assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development, refer to a report which indicated the Army had $6.5 trillion in unsupported adjustments, or spending, in fiscal 2015.

Given the Army’s $122 billion budget, that meant unsupported adjustments were 54 times spending authorized by Congress.

Typically, such adjustments in public budgets are only a small fraction of authorized spending.



Skidmore thought Fitts had made a mistake.

“Maybe she meant $6.5 billion and not $6.5 trillion,” he said.

“So I found the report myself and sure enough it was $6.5 trillion.”



Skidmore and Fitts agreed to work together to investigate the issue further.

Over the summer, two MSU graduate students searched government websites, especially the website of the Office of Inspector General, looking for similar documents dating to 1998.

They found documents indicating a total $21 trillion in undocumented adjustments over the 1998-2015 period.

(The original government documents and a report describing the issue can be found here.)

DOD and HUD $21 Trillion Missing Money: Report & Supporting Documentation

In a Dec. 8 Forbes column he co-authored with Laurence Kotlikoff, Skidmore said the “gargantuan nature” of the undocumented federal spending “should be a great concern to all taxpayers.”

Has Our Government Spent $21 Trillion Of Our Money Without Telling Us?

Taken together these reports point to a failure to comply with basic Constitutional and legislative requirements for spending and disclosure.

We urge the House and Senate Budget Committee to initiate immediate investigations of unaccounted federal expenditures as well as the source of their payment.

The economist and their team said in their paper that they had uncovered $21 trillion in “unauthorized spending” in both the Department of Defense and Housing and Urban Development from 1998 to 2015.

Fitts told Tucker that money was used to develop an “underground base, city infrastructure, and transportation system” hidden from the entire country.

“We have built an extraordinary number of underground bases and, supposedly, transportation systems,” she said.

“Some of these are documented as part of the national security infrastructure, but I think there are many more in the United States and all over the world.”

Fitts added that she and a team of investigators spent between 2021 and 2023 collecting “all the data and all the information on underground bases.”

She estimated they had found roughly 170 in America and under the ocean around America. She claimed the 170 only applied to bases on US soil and around its coastline – alleging that more exist across the world.

“We systematically went through and tried to guesstimate our guess of how many underground bases (there are), both underground in the United States, but also underground under the ocean around the United States,” she stated.

“And our estimate was 170 with a transportation network connecting them.”

Tucker then inquired about the purpose of connecting these bases to a transportation network, which was when Fitts dropped the bombshell.

“The purpose is if you thought you were going to get a near-extinction event,” she claimed. “You have so many activities going on that you need to keep secret.”

WATCH: Jack on X: "BREAKING: A former housing official alleges the U.S. government secretly redirected $21 trillion to create an underground "city" for the elite during a "near-extinction event." This is INSANE if true. https://t.co/HvUWA9Eoy5" / X

Fitts added that one example would be the government building a secret space program.

“I’m convinced that this energy exists. If you look at a lot of the really fast ships, flying around the planet, they’re not using classical electricity,” she said, in an apparent reference to a spate of bizarre unidentified aerial phenomena supposedly flying around the skies in recent years.

Those alleged bases are used not just as doomsday bunkers for the elites, Fitts claimed, but also as places for the government to operate “secret” operations like a “secret space program.”

The existence of elaborate underground government bases and bunkers is no secret.

During the Cold War, the Cheyenne Mountain Complex was built inside a Colorado mountain to serve as a hardened base of operations for various military operations.

It is currently used by the US Space Force.

Fitts, who worked as an investment banker before joining the Bush administration, also floated a number of other outlandish ideas while speaking to Carlson – including that the COVID-19 vaccine had DNA-modifying ingredients, and that a shadowy global cabal is trying to use mind control to enslave the world.

Tucker said he knew a contractor who worked on one of these bases and that person shared some interesting information with him.

“I knew a contractor who worked on one in the city of Washington D.C., and I remember him telling me about a power box, like a transformer box on Constitution Avenue…He told me that was actually the exit, the egress from the White House,” Tucker recalled.

“And I thought, ‘that’s kind of crazy in the middle of this big city where I live … that you could build something like that without me knowing it,'” he added.

READ MORE:

Exclusive: Whistleblower Confirms Secret Underground Base Exists Beneath Denver International Airport (DIA)

The Unseen Underworld: Unveiling the Sinister Network of 10,000 Deep Underground Military Bases Across the Globe

Massive Global Sweep: White Hats Launch Attack on Network of Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBS), Rescuing Over 150,000 Children from Satanic Cabal, with Over 30,000 Arrested in Secret Raids!

The World's 30 Strangest and Most Secret Military Bases

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.