By Jennifer Peltz

June 28, 2025

Already charged with acting as an illicit agent of the Chinese government, a former aide to two New York governors is being accused of illegally profiteering off the state’s pandemic-era scramble for face masks.

Linda Sun — who worked for the late Governor Andrew Cuomo and current NY governor Kathy Hochul, both Democrats — and husband, Chris Hu were indicted Wednesday on bribery and other charges in the alleged mask graft.

“When masks, gloves and other protective supplies were hard to find, Sun abused her position of trust to steer contracts to her associates so that she and her husband could share in the profits,” Brooklyn-based U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said in a statement Thursday.

[…] The new indictment accuses Sun and Hu of reaping millions in kickbacks by exploiting her role on a Cuomo administration team that procured much-needed personal protective equipment in the spring of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold.

At the time, New York was a hotspot for the virus and, like other U.S. states and other nations, was scouring the globe for masks and other supplies.

A naturalized U.S. citizen born in China, Sun used her homeland ties to help New York wrangle PPE from the country where much of it was made even as exports had dwindled because of China’s own battle with the virus.

Sun connected the state with vendors that the Chinese government recommended. But, according to the indictment, she also forged documents to falsely claim that Chinese contacts had suggested two additional companies. One was run by a second cousin of Sun’s, and the other by a business associate of her husband’s, the indictment said.

Sun didn’t disclose those relationships to New York’s government, which signed contracts with both companies in March 2020 and went on to pay them over $44 million in all, according to the indictment.

The cousin funneled about $2.3 million back to Hu, the indictment said. It doesn’t specify whether Hu’s associate allegedly paid anything.

It doesn’t matter which blue state it is. Show me a Democrat run state, and you can easily find leftists in the state government who take advantage of their position to gain financial wealth through bribery and fraud.

All of the COVID-19 emergency funds, the Green New Deal funds, the Inflation Reduction Act funds, all of them… and the end of the system there are hundreds of individuals and organizations profiting personally from these corrupt endeavors.

Linda Sun is just one participant in a large network of corrupt government interests.

The problem is that leadership in these same state systems are just as corrupt as the supportive bureaucrats who extract their own part of the process. And yes, there are again trillions at stake.

The couple already pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges of subtly using Sun’s state jobs to advance Chinese government perspectives and priorities in exchange for lucrative financial benefits.

A trial is set for November.

With the new charges, the case now weaves together two significant threads that federal prosecutors have been pulling in recent years: pandemic fraud and rooting out alleged covert agents for China and other countries.

