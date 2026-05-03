By Madison Colombo

May 4, 2026

Former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino issued a chilling warning, saying he lives in fear of “thugs” being sent to his home as retribution for his efforts to reform the FBI.

Speaking on an episode of the “Hang Out with Sean Hannity” podcast, Bongino said what he witnessed during his tenure inside the Bureau shocked him to the core and left him “terrified.”

“I’m scared, man,” Bongino told Hannity. “I know what I did. And I’m proud of my work. And I am proud of what me and Kash [Patel] accomplished in the past year.”

He added that he thinks every day “they’re going to come for me.”

DAN BONGINO REVEALS HE FOUND ‘MOTHER LODE’ OF SECRET RUSSIAGATE FILES INSIDE FBI BURN BAGS

Bongino joined the FBI in March 2025 and left nearly a year later in January 2026.

At the time of his appointment, he said his goal was to restore an agency that was “transparent, accountable, and committed to the rule of law.”

He now says his service has made him a target.

The former deputy director said he faced internal resistance, including what he described as “snakes” leaking sensitive information to the media.

He said he uncovered what he described as a “mother lode” of “Russiagate” files, which he claims were found in FBI burn bags.

Bongino said his knowledge of the files makes him wary of the future.

He told Hannity he fears political rivals will use lawfare to put him in “federal prison” as a means of silencing him. “It comes to my mind every day,” he said.

“I live like this the rest of my life because I know how they are.”

He said he brought in an outside attorney to ensure that everything he and Patel did was “by the book.”

“It doesn’t matter, they’ll rewrite the book just like they did for President Trump,” Bongino said, referring to the charges brought against President Trump after he left the White House.

“After reading what I read about how many people did this to President Trump, this Russia hoax, collusion, ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ bulls---, and not a single person stopped them, I’m terrified.”

He said he shared those fears with his wife, adding that he worries “they’re going to send some thugs to my house” if Republicans lose the next presidential election.

“I’m extremely concerned they are [going to] weaponize the justice system and start arresting people for jaywalking or mattress tag ripping,” Bongino added. “It worries me every day. I’d be lying to you if I said otherwise.”

He told Hannity that Democrats had previously rewritten history when they charged President Trump after he left office after his first term.

Watch the full interview below to “Hang Out with Sean Hannity” on YouTube.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

Ex- FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Sean Hannity he lives in daily fear of retaliation—including potential “lawfare” that could land him in federal prison—for what he says he uncovered during his roughly 10-month tenure at the FBI.

He served alongside Director Kash Patel and stepped down in January 2026 to return to private life and media work.

In his Hannity interview, Bongino said he discovered a “mother lode” of previously hidden or “never-meant-to-be-found” files (related to the 2016 Crossfire Hurricane/Russiagate probe) that he described as shocking and evidence of serious past misconduct inside the bureau.

He portrayed the FBI as internally divided between agents focused on core missions (violent crime, terrorism) and others he viewed as resistant to reform or involved in leaks.

Bongino has framed this as the reason he now lives with ongoing anxiety, even after leaving the agency.

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