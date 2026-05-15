By Brandon J. Weichert

May 15, 2026

For the first time outside Japanese territory, Japan fired a Type 88 anti-ship missile during the Balikatan exercise on the Philippine island of Luzon, while U.S. Marines deployed Naval Strike Missiles from the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System within striking range of the Taiwan Strait.

The 130-mile-range NMESIS battery and Japan’s first overseas Type 88 launch mark the largest joint demonstration of coalition sea-denial firepower the United States has ever staged in the First Island Chain.

After nearly 20 years of watching China militarize the South China Sea, Washington is moving — and Beijing is already calling the deployment a maritime blockade network.

The Missiles Are Flying Near Taiwan and China

The United States finds itself in an increasingly disadvantageous position in what’s known as the First Island Chain of the Indo-Pacific (the region stretching from the Kamchatka Peninsula through Japan and Taiwan down to the Philippines).

As a result, the US and its allies in this region are desperately seeking to reassert deterrence. One of the ways the US and its partners, in this case the Philippines, are attempting to restore deterrence against China’s growing military power in the First Island Chain.

Multinational forces exercise coastal defense in Northern Luzon during Balikatan 2026

One such attempt to restore deterrence occurred during the recent maritime strike (MARSTRIKE) drills on the Philippine island of Luzon, which were part of the larger Balikatan exercises at the northern end of the archipelago.

The Luzon Strait is a key strategic chokepoint since it sits so near to the Luzon Strait, a waterway that China would use if it ever decided to attack Taiwan.

Balikatan is No Longer Symbolic

Balikatan has evolved far beyond its original purpose: symbolic alliance drills.

Today, they are multinational training missions that increasingly function as operational rehearsals for sea denial, missile warfare, dispersed basing, and coalition strike coordination against a peer adversary.

The US and Philippine forces were clearly practicing how best to strike Chinese ships from this location using systems such as the United States Army’s M30/31 Guided Multiple-Launch Rocket System (GMLRS).

Extended Range Guided MLRS Rocket, M403/M404

Around 2020, Lockheed Martin began the development of an extended range version of the M30/M31 GMLRS missiles, labeled ER-GMLRS.

The first flight of an ER-GMLRS missile occurred in March 2021, and development testing was completed by the end of 2023.

The ER-GMLRS has a slightly bigger rocket motor, a redesigned fuselage, and tail-control surfaces. The range is increased to 150 km (93 miles), and it’s compatible with the same launchers as MLRS and GMLRS.

Like GMLRS, the ER-GMLRS missile comes in two warhead variants - the XM403 rocket has the same Alternative Warhead as the M30A2, while the XM404 has the unitary warhead of the M31A2.

GMLRS is an artillery round that is precise and used for a rapid strike. This weapon can hit targets up to 50 miles away.

GMLRS rockets launch from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which themselves can launch six guided or unguided 227mm artillery rockets or a single Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), according to The War Zone.

Another aspect of the wargame involved the use of anti-ship missiles launched from the US Marine Corps’ Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS).

U.S. Marines Train with NMESIS Anti-ship Launcher in Japan for First Time

The Marine Corps anti-ship NMESIS can deploy two Naval Strike Missiles (NSMs), with a range of 130 miles. NMESIS is built for low observability and is a highly mobile, rapidly deployable unit.

Interestingly, placing the NMESIS system in Luzon and demonstrating it there put the system within striking range of Taiwan, indicating that the US military was sending a clear signal to Beijing that it could target Chinese warships threatening Taiwan with the NMESIS battery.

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China Is Uneasy: The U.S. Marines Are Eyeing an Outpost 70 Miles from Taiwan

Japan’s Return to Power

Not only were American and Philippine forces engaged in the drill, but so too were Japanese forces.

In fact, the recent Balikatan exercise saw the Japanese fire a Type 88 missile for the first time outside Japanese territory.

Japan fires Type 88 anti-ship missile in Philippine exercise

If the Chinese weren’t fretting over the Marines’ deployment of the NMESIS to within strike range of the Taiwan Strait, if Beijing wasn’t worried that the Philippines practiced sinking an old World War II-era ship, then China’s rulers were undoubtedly irate over the prospects of their historical foes in Japan embracing militarism outside their borders so readily.

Japan has made other moves to reassert its military prowess outside of its territorial waters.

Japan loosens arms export rules in break from post-WW2 pacifism

Indeed, Tokyo has recently loosened the restrictions on Japanese military exports.

Those restrictions, mind you, were imposed both by the victorious Americans and maintained by the Japanese themselves as part of their “Peace Constitution” framework following the end of WWII.

The Japanese are today taking a much more provocative stance toward the increasingly belligerent Chinese.

The Philippines is Becoming a Frontline State

Taken together, these developments reveal three startling trends.

The Philippines is transforming itself from a rear-area treaty ally into a frontline operational state.

Japan is becoming an increasingly normal military power willing to participate in coalition missile operations.

The US Marine Corps is operationalizing its “stand-in-forces” concept: small, dispersed units armed with anti-ship missiles operating within China’s threat envelope.

Plan for the Worst: Why the Marine Corps Stand-in Forces Concept Demands a Premortem

And coalition sea denial is becoming the core operational logic of Indo-Pacific deterrence.

The Asia Times argues that the Philippines is becoming a “forward-deployed missile hub” for a US military containment of China.

US, Japan missile drills put Philippines in China’s line of fire

Beijing sees it that way, too. And it is likely to have the opposite effect, deterring China. These actions, however cathartic they might feel at the tactical level, are most likely to antagonize China.

China has indicated that the deployment of land-based anti-ship missiles near Taiwan and the Luzon Strait looks like the creation of a maritime blockade network designed to constrain the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN)’s freedom of movement.

Chinese officials have already complained publicly about the exercises, accusing Washington of seeking to destabilize the region.

Washington Realized the Problem Too Late

It’s an interesting move by the US-led alliance, though, which has steadily been losing the First Island Chain to China since the treasonous Obama administration ignored the first Chinese artificial islands in the South China Sea (SCS) in 2009.

Today, China has had nearly 20 years to build its position up to the point that the military balance of power has decisively shifted in China’s favor within the First Island Chain.

What you are witnessing with the US, the Philippines, and Japan is an admirable effort that, if undertaken 10 years ago, would have made a difference, but will only serve to initiate the war we are supposedly working to avoid.

Yes, it’s a smart move to place systems and capabilities within the First Island Chain that will be harder for the Chinese to destroy or keep over-the-horizon, as their anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) systems can currently do to conventional forms of US military power projection (such as with aircraft carriers).

Yet these systems are nowhere near the number or capability to sustain the fight against China in the First Island Chain, rather than relying on conventional US military power projection.

A Strategy That Buys Time–and Little Else

These systems and tactics buy time and little else.

Further, the Philippines, in particular, will be unable to sustain a real fight against China in the First Island Chain without significant input from the United States.

The Japanese will do better. Even the Japanese, though, will struggle if US military backing is not available.

All this is to say that seeking conflict in the First Island Chain now is irresponsible and only serves to hand the region over to the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Clearly, Washington has finally realized–too late, of course–that its position in the First Island Chain has eroded. It is seeking to reestablish itself as a player there.

But it’s too late. Not even Japan and the Philippines can help Washington achieve its goals there. An entirely new strategy is needed.

READ MORE:

US Army Deploys Typhon Missile System to China’s Backyard for The First Time

The United States, the Philippines, and the Defense of Taiwan

US Air Force B-52 Bombers Are Headed Right to China’s ‘Backyard’

STRENGTH & STEEL US military stages biggest EVER ‘elephant walk’ with supersonic jets, helicopters & drones in show of force to China

BOTTOMLINE

Balikatan 2026 joint U.S.-Philippines military exercises (with Japan and other partners participating) captured a notable shift in U.S. posture in the Indo-Pacific, wrapped up in early May 2026.

During Balikatan 2026—the largest iteration of the annual drills to date—U.S. Marines from the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment (based in Hawaii) deployed the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) to remote islands in the Philippines, including Itbayat in the Batanes Island group (roughly 100 miles south of Taiwan) and positions on Luzon.

NMESIS is a mobile, truck-mounted launcher carrying Naval Strike Missiles (NSMs)—precision anti-ship weapons with a range of about 115–130 miles (extendable in some configurations).

It was airlifted in via C-130s, rapidly emplaced, and used in drills to simulate striking ships in the Luzon Strait and Bashi Channel—key chokepoints between the Philippines and Taiwan.

Japan, participating more actively than before, conducted its first-ever live-fire of Type 88 anti-ship missiles from Philippine soil, sinking a decommissioned target vessel.

U.S. forces also demonstrated a ground-launched Tomahawk cruise missile via the Typhon system.

These systems place anti-ship and precision-strike fires squarely in the first island chain—the arc of islands (Japan, Ryukyus, Taiwan, Philippines, etc.) that has long been viewed as a natural barrier containing Chinese naval expansion into the open Pacific.

The shift reflects a broader U.S. recognition that passive observation is no longer viable given China’s military modernization.

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