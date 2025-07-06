By Charlotte Maracina, Patrick Harrington &Emma Crabtree

July 6, 2025

AT least 15 children are among the 43 killed in flash floods that devastated Texas on Friday - with 27 girls still unaccounted for.

A summer camp in Kerr County was swamped by waters from the Guadalupe River which rose by 26ft in just 45 minutes, creating an "extraordinary catastrophe".

Scores are still missing as a search and rescue operation continues

The huge damage caused by the flooding saw damaged vehicles and debris scatter the banks of the river

A view inside of a cabin at Camp Mystic where girls had been sleeping as water flooded in. AFP

At least 43 people, including 15 children, died after the floods, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

27 girls from Camp Mystic are still missing, Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said at a news briefing on Saturday evening.

Around 850 people are said to have been rescued after a third of a year's worth of rain fell in a few hours - completely overwhelming the river and submerging large parts of the county in south-central Texas.

US Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said at the briefing that state officials are “far from having finished the job” amid search and rescue efforts.

He said: “We’re all here knowing that we still have work to do. We’re still prayerful, we’re still hopeful.”

The previous death toll was 27 people - 18 adults and nine children.

"We will not stop until every single person is found," the County Sheriff said as the painstaking search continues.

"I can't tell you how long it's going to take," he added.

Over 850 residents have been evacuated as torrential rain is forecast for the area with flash flood warnings in place for Central Travis County until 2 pm CDT.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was also at the briefing, said that more aircraft was being deployed.

She also defended the government response and the National Weather Service.

Noem said: “When President Trump took office…he said he wanted to fix, and is currently upgrading the technology.

"And the National Weather Service has indicated that with that and NOAA, that we needed to renew this ancient system that has been left in basic the federal government for many, many years, and that is the reforms that are ongoing."

Shocking footage shows the miracle moment a survivor was rescued after she was swept 20 miles down river and left clinging to a tree.

An unidentified woman was reportedly swept up for 12 miles before finding refuge in a tree

President Donald Trump earlier took to Truth Social to say his administration "is working with State and Local Officials on the ground in Texas in response to the tragic flooding that took place yesterday".

He wrote: "Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy.

"Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!"

Speaking from Air Force One on Friday as the news came out of Texas, President Trump called the floods "terrible" and "shocking" adding that he would "take care" of getting aid to the state.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was signing a "disaster declaration" to boost resources in counties in the region.

Meanwhile, Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. has said his city woke up to destruction and tragedy.

"People need to know today will be a hard day." he said.

Camp Mystic said on Friday morning that the parents of missing children had been notified and that most of the 750 kids were safe.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said on Friday afternoon of the missing girls: "That does not mean they've been lost. They could be in a tree or out of communication."

Emergency workers at the waters edge after flooding devastated South Central Texas

Kerrville resident Leighton Sterling watches flood waters along the Guadalupe River. Getty

Boerne search and rescue team members prepare their Zodiac boat for operations on the flooded Guadalupe River. Credit: Getty

Families have confirmed to local media that among the missing girls are 9-year-old Laiey Landry and Eloise Peck.

The family of Renee Smajstrla, 8, issued a heartbreaking tribute as they confirmed that her body had been recovered and shared a final photo taken of her just hours before floods hit.

The family of right-year-old Renee Smajstrla shared this final photo of her while at Camp Mystic. Credit: Facebook

Fellow campers Janie Hunt, 9, Lila Bonner, 9, and Sarah Marsh have also died, their families have confirmed.

The authorities have drafted in a thousand personnel across various teams including helicopters, specialised swimmers, drones and military vehicles in the hope of finding survivors alive.

Footage shared on social media showed what appeared to be a camp cabin travelling down the river with multiple people inside.

It's unclear where the cabin came from and the condition or identities of the people inside.

Meanwhile, state lawmaker Chip Roy told reporters how a missing child from his children's school was found clinging to her mattress in the middle of the night where she had been for three hours.

"That little girl has since been reunited with her mother," he said.

"They're the kind of blessings we should be celebrating while we're also mourning the loss of life."

The violent floods swept away homes, entire RV parks and cars across the region, which was pummelled with one-third of a year's worth of rain over the course of just a few short hours.

Kerr County residents near the river were told to urgently evacuate the region and to avoid traveling.

The south-central Texas area is experiencing historic rainfall, which has triggered a "deadly flood wave" that prompted four flash flood emergency warnings.

Over seven inches of rain fell within six hours in the county.

Freeman Martin, director of the state's public safety department, told the evening conference: "We had a hard time getting in this morning with the weather the way it was.

"As the day went on, it picked up and we were able to rescue more and recover more, that will continue tomorrow," Martin said, calling the disaster a "mass casualty event."

First responders scan the banks of the Guadalupe River for individuals swept away by flooding

A Texas DPS helicopter conducts ariel searches along the Guadalupe River. Credit: AP

A resident of Kerrville, Texas, watches the rising waters of the Guadalupe River. Credit: Getty

A woman falls while climbing with others over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River after a flash flooding. Credit: AP

US media reported that trucks had arrived at Camp Mystic to transport stranded people.

"Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a Flash Flood Emergency for the Guadalupe River from Center Point to Sisterdale," the National Weather Service warned.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation. Seek higher ground now!"

First responders rushed to an RV park near Howdy’s Restaurant in Kerrville, where the second flash flood warning was issued.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office reiterated earlier warnings for residents to move to higher ground.

"The entire county is an extremely active scene," the office shared on Facebook.

"Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and not attempt travel.

"Those near creeks, streams, and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground."

The Red Cross is assisting with reunification and those looking for missing people as a result of the flooding are urged to call 800 733 2767.

A Mass is going to be held for the families of the dead and missing at the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville at 11 am on Sunday.

Noem joined Governor Greg Abbott and other state personnel for a press conference on Saturday, where a journalist grilled the cabinet member on the delayed warning from the National Weather Service.

Harrowing images have emerged showing the remains of a Texas summer camp where nine girls lost their lives after it was deluged by raging flood waters.

At least nine campers lost their lives in the floods which slammed into the camp in the early hours of Friday.

One of the huts at the camp was completely destroyed, with it's roof sagging over the structure.

Locals worry Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, which is near the Southern city, will burst as the Llano River is near its crest and flowing quickly toward the body of water.

Pictured: A dad hugging his daughter tight at a reunification center in Ingram. Twenty-four people died during the massive floods in Texas, most of which were children attending a summer camp. More than 20, many children, are still missing

The final death toll is expected to rise as dozens remain unaccounted for after the unexpected flood (Pictured: A drone view of flooded houses along the Concho River)

The National Weather Service has warned that Austin is next in line for biblical floods as Kerrville is swamped under dangerously high waters that have swept children down a river, devastated families, and ruined homes

Two unidentified campers were also rescued from the floods. Officials have stressed they hope to rescue many of the missing and say they're still hopeful of finding most of those missing safe and well.

Several counties - including Travis and Burnet Counties - are under a flash flood emergency as flood waters are tearing down homes, sweeping away children, and leaving families devastated

A total of 237 people were rescued by authorities on Friday as the rescue mission continues through the weekend.

Debris from the flash flooding in Texas on Saturday. President Donald Trump also broke his silence on the devastating floods, as he pledged to fully support the ongoing recovery efforts.

Rushing water on the Guadalupe River on Saturday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the floods had been devastating, and declared that 'we need God more than ever'.

Trees lean as rushing water surges by in Kerrville, Texas, on Saturday. Over 150 people were airlifted from danger during the extensive search and rescue efforts by Texas authorities throughout Friday.

