By Katie Davis | Martin Arostegui

April 5, 2026

WARSHIPS the size of football fields equipped with hospitals and drone lasers have been deployed as President Donald Trump gears up to seize Iran’s key islands.

Thousands of marines have been arriving in the war-torn region as the US president mulls whether to unleash a ground invasion.

‘FINISH THE JOB’

President Trump vows US will hit Iran ‘extremely hard’ and urges allies to ‘grab and cherish’ Strait of Hormuz as oil prices soar

US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a simulated reconnaissance and surveillance mission in Diego Garcia last month. Getty

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit using F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft to land on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America. Alamy

The Sun told how plans had been drawn up for President Trump’s 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to storm vital island fortresses to unlock the Strait of Hormuz.

But now the Pentagon has given its clearest sign yet of invasion intentions after ordering prefabricated bunkers for island occupations, sources say.

President Trump has had his crosshairs firmly set on Iran‘s main oil terminal on Kharg Island – where 95 per cent of its oil is shipped.

He last week hinted he could be on the precipice of unleashing his crack squad of marines, saying: “I am considering taking Kharg.”

Other small islands with outsized importance under Tehran’s control also have a red ring around them – as seizing them would break the regime’s stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz.

Guarded by ruthless IRGC agents armed to the teeth, insiders have warned wrestling these islands from Iran’s grip could be an extremely bloody battle.

IRGC island garrisons, gunboats and naval drones are so far being decimated by bunker-busting air bombardments as well as low-flying Apache helicopters and A-10 Thunderbolt jets.

But marines – trained to seize and fortify small islands – could encounter intense barrages of Iranian missiles and killer drones launched from virtually anywhere on Iran’s mainland.

Iran’s parliament speaker, ex-IRGC officer Bagher Ghalibaf, has threatened to “rain down fire” on any invading US forces.

US Army War College professor Evan Ellis told The Sun:

“Marines could become a drone magnet.”

Additional Marine Expeditionary Units (MEU) with logistical support vessels are now on the way from bases in California to bolster any capture efforts – putting muscle on President Trump’s threat to capture Kharg.

The 11th Amphibious Ready Group with the landing dock support vessels and 2,500 Marines is more than halfway across the Pacific, making a brief stop in Hawaii this week.

It’s joining the 31st MEU, with the same number of troops already on station around the Hormuz on USS Tripoli.

Reinforcements are due to arrive in the Middle East theatre soon – including a converted container ship equipped with an onboard hospital of more than 100 beds.

A US Marine assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) exits a CH-53E Super Stallion. Alamy

The warship’s lower decks have been turned into a well deck for dozens of large LCAC Hovercrafts. AP

President Trump has had his crosshairs firmly set on Iran’s main oil terminal on Kharg Island – where 95 per cent of its oil is shipped. Shutterstock Editorial

Large numbers of wounded are expected in what could be a “dangerous” mission to gain control of the world’s main oil shipping lands being choked by the IRGC.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth compared the situation to a “terrorist hostage siege on a global scale”.

The vessel’s lower decks have been turned into a well deck for dozens of large LCAC hovercrafts.

These would be used to ferry reinforcements, artillery, armoured vehicles and large quantities of supplies to marine units initially inserted by helicopter and rotary wing aircraft.

Retired US Special Forces Colonel Ron MacCammon told The Sun:

“Sustaining forces on the islands would be a complex task.

“They would require air defence and engineering equipment.”

The massive air cushions could blow off floating mines dropped in the waters around the islands.

Navy destroyers and logistical ships have also been mounted with newly developed laser cannons, able to fire beams capable of frying entire drone swarms.

The position of US warships and marine units could be revealed by Russian spy satellites believed to be tracking American military movements in the Gulf region.

Russian satellite intelligence may have enabled the targeted strikes on key US air defence radars and an AWAC plane destroyed by a Shahed drone in Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan air base last Saturday.

US Army soldiers guide a concrete barrier into position in Iraq. Staff Sgt. James Selesnick

The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer receiving a vertical replenishment-at-sea from elite helicopter units. AFP

Russian satellite intelligence may have enabled targeted Iranian strikes after an AWAC plane was destroyed by a Shahed drone in Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan air base last Saturday. Reuters

Meanwhile, the Pentagon this week placed orders for prefabricated bunkers that could be used to fortify island positions, insiders say.

Reopening the waterway has become President Trump’s top priority since the IRGC started laying mines and firing missiles at oil tankers to block the 19-mile Strait.

But the president this week warned he is prepared to walk away from Iran and leave other nations to police the waterway.

He threatened the US “won’t be there to help you anymore” – and said he could end the war with or without a deal.

It could, however, be that President Trump is buying time to prepare for a ground invasion after more than a month of diminishing Iran’s capabilities to fight off any daring raid.

Experts have also pointed to the fact oil markets across Wall Street and Europe will now be closed for a three-day weekend.

Gulf assaults could also be coordinated with internal uprisings by a growing underground movement inside Iran called Immortal Guard.

They are being assisted by undercover Israeli Mossad agents, who have been operating on the ground – arming regime opponents with grenade carrying drones.

Chilling footage captured the moment a second drone hit a British oil company site in Iraq earlier this week. X / RudawEnglish

Channels affiliated with the IRGC posted a video last month using AI, which appears to show a US warship being attacked by drones, gunboats, missiles, and submarines. x

Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran. Reuters

Spiraling Iranian commanders have called in reinforcements, however, in a last-ditch bid to repel enemies.

Fanatical Shia militias from neighboring Iraq have been crossing into Iran in recent days to support their overstretched IRGC masters being ripped apart.

IRGC commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi – wanted by Interpol for directing truck bombings against the Israeli embassy and of a Jewish synagogue in Argentina in the 1990s – has so far escaped the assassin drones.

As long-time head of the Qods force which manages IRGC proxy groups throughout the Middle East, Vahidi has mobilised Hezbollah militias in Iraq.

Bloodthirsty fanatics have been ordered to attack US bases and the IRGC is bringing thousands of terrorists in armed convoys to put down rebellions in Iran.

US intelligence analysts are also concerned that as the IRGC runs low on missiles and drones, the group may use its terrorist network to target Americans.

It comes as President Trump said the US “hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran” as he reiterated vows to increase ghe ferocity of attacks on its infrastructure.

The president has stepped up his rhetoric in recent days as negotiations conducted via intermediaries with new leaders in Iran show limited signs of progress.

Last night, President Trump said the US military “hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants.”

He added that Iran’s leadership “knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!”

President Trump earlier posted footage of the US bombing a newly constructed bridge between Tehran and nearby Karaj.

The B1 bridge was scheduled to open to traffic this year.

ARMED TO THE TEETH

How Trump’s marines are gearing up to storm Iran’s ‘unsinkable’ island fortresses to unlock Strait of Hormuz

PLANS have been drawn up for President Donald Trump’s marines to storm Iran’s vital island fortresses to unlock the Strait of Hormuz, insiders told The Sun.

Despite being no more than flecks on the map, these tiny Tehran-controlled territories have outsized importance – pulling the strings on critical oil trade.

Furious President Trump last month deployed Apache helicopters and low-flying jets to blitz Iranian ships near the waterway.

But now a crack squad of US marines trained to seize and fortify small islands could be gearing up to take the Iranian bases dominating entrances to the key waterway.

B-2 strategic bombers pounded IRGC missile bunkers on the barren islands of Larak, Kish, Qeshm and Abu Musa and launch sites dug into mainland coastal cliffs, dropping 5,000lb GBU-72 deep penetrator bombs.

In operations that usually precede ground assaults, low-flying Apache helicopters and A-10 Warthogs strafed IRGC fortifications, firing Hellfire missiles and forward-mounted 30mm chain cannons to eliminate any resistance.

CENTCOM commander admiral Brad Cooper said:

“The United States aims to end Iran’s ability to project power and disrupt shipping in the straits of Hormuz.”

Following any capture, a stay-on force may be required to set up fire bases – temporary military facilities.

They would be equipped with missiles, sophisticated radar and drones to protect the strategic waterway and provide staging areas for ground raids on IRGC naval bases, intelligence sources told The Sun.

An ex-Marine officer and career intelligence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Sun: “They will take the Hormuz island missile and drone sites.

“Plans are drawn up for that.”

V-22 Osprey rotor-wing aircraft that take off and land like helicopters but fly like planes would initially airlift Marines from the amphibious landing ship USS Tripoli to island points.

The Tripoli was recently converted into a pocket aircraft carrier for airborne operations that can be launched from up to 200m offshore.

This reduces the mothership’s exposure to anti-ship missiles and danger to landing craft from sea mines.

Space on the Tripoli that once held hovercraft – such as giant inflatable landing boats – has been turned into a hangar for aircraft maintenance and extra storage for parts, ammunition and supplies.

Covered by missile-firing Viper attack helicopters off the Tripoli, CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopters armed with .50 chain guns would insert advance teams of Force Recon units to conduct in-depth reconnaissance and set up sniper positions to cover the main force.

The advance teams would call in air strikes by F-35 Stealth aircraft flying off Tripoli to flatten pockets of resistance that may have survived the heavy B-2 bombings before the main force lands.

With their beachheads secure, the marines would install air defense and radar systems to closely track air and sea traffic, and fuel weapon resupply posts for continuous helicopter re-provisioning and support.

Carefully camouflaged HIMARS batteries firing lethally accurate long-range ATACAMs would be erected to neutralise IRGC threats within a 300-mile radius.

And covert marine firebases could also operate from the coasts of Oman facing Iran across the narrow Hormuz straits.

The Pentagon announced on Friday that an additional marine expeditionary unit has set sail to the Gulf on board the warfare vessel USS Boxer – similar to the Tripoli with a higher amphibious capacity

Dubbed America’s 911 force thanks to their quick combat readiness, the rapid-response marine taskforce specializes in amphibious ground and aviation combat as well as logistical support.

They were some of the first boots on the ground to reach in Afghanistan in 2001.

Usually based in US outposts in Okinawa, Japan, the unit will likely be tasked with retaking control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Though the unit is dwarfed by the 50,000 US troops already in the Middle East – their specialties make them a key player for any upcoming ground assault.

Among Iran’s minute yet valuable islands are Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb.

Sat on the approach to the Strait from the Persian Gulf, they have been transformed into Iran’s “unsinkable aircraft carriers” – bristling with mine layers, drones and missile batteries.

Little more that 20 miles wide at its narrowest point, tankers using the deep-water shipping lanes here have to pass directly between Abu Musa and the Tunbs.

Maritime traffic can be closely monitored from the islands and potentially attacked.

Iranian Admiral Alireza Tangsiri once called Greater Tunb “an unsinkable aircraft carrier strategically positioned in the middle of the Strait of Hormuz with full control over the entrance and exit routes of the Strait”.

The largest of the islands is Qeshm, which has become a frontline fortress as its sheer size allows it to act as a cork to the narrow waterway entrance.

Sat at the mouth of the shipping lane, it hosts naval vessels and missiles in underground tunnels – controlling the flow of ships in and out.

Close by to Qeshm is the much smaller Larak, which serves as a critical deepwater terminal for exporting Iranian oil – often acting as a transfer point to tankers outside the Gulf.

It is used by the IRGC Navy and has premium surveillance capability over the narrow waterway.

Qeshm is also flanked by the equally small Hormuz, where Tehran docks small attack ships.

Meanwhile, near the entrance of the Strait is Kish, an extremely small economic hub west of Qeshm that houses an airport.

The most important of Iran’s islands is Kharg – the regime’s economic jugular.

Around 300 miles from the Strait, it is where around 90 per cent of the rogue state’s crude is processed.

President Trump has also been mulling sending in troops to seize Kharg to checkmate Iran’s crumbling regime.

Oil exports make up around 40 per cent of Iran’s budget, and wrestling this tiny five-mile island from the clutches of barbaric clerics would thwart its ability to fund weapons wreaking havoc across the Middle East.

And Iran would no longer be able to bankroll bloodthirsty proxy groups, including Hezbollah or the Houthis – or its nuclear scheme.

President Trump could also use the intact oil terminals for the ultimate power play – both as a bargaining chip to unblock the Strait and to ensure whoever rules Iran next does so under Washington’s thumb.

READ MORE:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: IRAN WAR ENDS IN 2–3 WEEKS—FINAL STRIKES ALREADY UNDERWAY, ISLAMIC REGIME MILITARY DESTROYED!

Iran Says Over ONE MILLION Soldiers are Prepared to Fight Invasion – as US Weighs Sending 10,000 More to Middle East

President Trump Pledges to Send Iran Back to the ‘Stone Ages’ in Days as He Promises Americans Conflict Will be Over ‘Very Shortly’

NUCLEAR DEAL: Iran Secretly Agrees to Give Up Nuke Plans, President Trump Says After Talks Avert Huge Blitz – But Regime DENIES Negotiations

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has publicly floated taking Kharg and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has disrupted with mines and missiles.

The US has positioned (or is en route with) assets tailored for potential amphibious operations, not a full-scale invasion but targeted island seizures or raids:

The 31st MEU (already on station) and 11th MEU (2,500+ Marines en route) specialize in ship-to-shore raids, island seizures, and rapid fortification.

Plans reportedly involve pre-strikes by B-2 bombers, Apaches, A-10s, and F-35s, followed by air-inserted Marines to establish firebases with HIMARS, air defenses, and radar.

This fits President Trump’s stated goals: neutralize Iran’s nuclear threat, reopen Hormuz for oil flows, and deter further aggression without a prolonged war.

Earlier strikes have already hit Iranian military sites on Kharg and elsewhere.

However, any ground/amphibious move carries high risks—casualties from drones/missiles, oil infrastructure damage (Iran could torch facilities), and regional spillover.

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