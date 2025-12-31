By Antonio Graceffo

January 1, 2026

President Trump confirmed that U.S. forces struck a facility on Venezuela’s coast used to load boats with drugs, describing it as a dock area destroyed around December 27, 2025.

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump said there was a major explosion at the “implementation area” but declined to specify whether the military or CIA conducted the operation, saying only “it doesn’t matter” and “I know exactly who it was but I don’t want to say.”

No official Pentagon, White House, or CIA confirmation has been provided, and no Venezuelan sources or regional authorities have reported such a facility being destroyed.

This marks the first known land-based strike since the administration’s anti-narcotics campaign began in September 2025.

Since then, the U.S. has conducted at least 29 maritime strikes destroying 30 vessels and killing at least 105 people labeled “narcoterrorists,” deployed 15,000 troops and multiple warships to the Caribbean including the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, positioned CV-22 Osprey aircraft and C-17 cargo planes from Fort Campbell and Fort Stewart in the Caribbean theater, seized at least two Venezuelan oil tankers, and implemented a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers.

President Trump signed a CIA finding in October authorizing covert action against Venezuela, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed an execute order in August directing Special Operations to sink vessels and kill crews.

President Trump designated the Maduro regime a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

President Trump Says ‘It Would Be Smart’ for Venezuela’s Dictator Maduro to Leave Power and Flee the Country

Legal experts note that military strikes on Venezuelan sovereign territory without authorization violate international law and could trigger Venezuela’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

This marks a clear escalation from maritime interdiction to direct strikes on sovereign territory.

However, from a practical standpoint, no escalation is possible because Venezuela is powerless to do more than complain.

Caracas has condemned the seizures and strikes as acts of piracy.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez accused President Trump of attempting to steal Venezuelan wealth, while Maduro claims the United States is fabricating justifications for intervention.

Venezuela has also passed legislation imposing harsh penalties on supporters of the U.S. blockade.

Despite repeated threats to mobilize four million militia members and warnings that hosting U.S. forces would amount to declaring war, Venezuela has launched zero military counter-strikes against U.S. vessels, despite more than 30 boat attacks, zero response to the mainland dock facility strike, zero response to the seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers.

Venezuela Prepares for War – President Trump Unfazed, Americans Sleep Soundly

Venezuela’s military capabilities explain why it cannot respond.

The country’s F-16 fleet has only 3–6 operational aircraft out of 18, with a 30–40 percent readiness rate after U.S. sanctions since the 1990s cut off parts and upgrades, forcing widespread cannibalization.

Its Su-30MK2 fleet has roughly 13 flyable aircraft out of 24, plagued by chronic maintenance problems and scarce Russian spare parts.

Any sortie against the USS Gerald R. Ford strike group would amount to a suicide mission, given U.S. F-35s, AWACS, and Aegis destroyers providing overwhelming detection and interception advantages.

Venezuela has no AWACS, no aerial refueling capability, and no modern support aircraft.

The navy fields only one functional frigate and a single Type-209 submarine.

Corvettes purchased from Spain were delivered without weapons and were later fitted with Chilean and Iranian anti-ship missiles, but they lack viable air-defense systems. Ground forces fare no better.

T-72 tanks and BMP-3 vehicles suffer severe degradation due to fuel shortages, limited training, and years of cannibalization.

Morale among rank-and-file troops is low, with Reuters reporting persistent shortages of food and basic supplies.

PBS has also noted that the oft-cited 4.5 million militia figure has remained unchanged for years and is almost certainly inflated.

Military analysts assess Venezuela’s only realistic doctrine as asymmetric resistance built around guerrilla tactics, urban disruption, and prolonged insurgency.

The regime claims to maintain roughly 280 small units trained in sabotage, neighborhood surveillance, and territorial defense, designed to absorb an initial strike, disperse, and operate independently.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump stated that American forces had conducted a strike on a remote dock facility in Venezuela, describing it as the site where drug boats were loaded and noting that the attack resulted in a “major explosion.”

Sources indicate this was likely a CIA-operated drone strike, marking the first known U.S. attack on Venezuela’s mainland as part of an escalating anti-narcotics campaign against President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

The strike targeted a coastal dock allegedly used by groups like the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua or the Colombian ELN guerrilla group for storing and shipping drugs, including processing coca paste into cocaine.

This mainland strike escalates a U.S. operation begun in late 2025, involving 15,000 troops in the Caribbean, the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, seizures of oil tankers, and a blockade on Venezuelan exports.

President Trump has designated Maduro’s regime a Foreign Terrorist Organization and authorized CIA covert actions, framing the campaign as combating “narco-terrorism” while hinting at regime change goals.

