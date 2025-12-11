By Peter McIlvenna

December 12, 2025

Texas and Florida have pioneered state-level designations of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as terrorist organizations.

These moves highlight alleged ties to Hamas and covert Islamic networks.

On November 18, 2025, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Proclamation GP-58, labeling MB and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations under Texas Penal Code Chapter 71.

Abbott called CAIR a “successor” to the Muslim Brotherhood.

CAIR-Texas chapters sued Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton on November 20 in federal court, claiming violations of First, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a similar executive order on December 9, 2025, designating MB and CAIR as terrorist entities. DeSantis cited protection from Hamas-linked groups and invited lawsuits to expose ties.

CAIR-Florida announced plans to sue DeSantis, describing the order as an unconstitutional political stunt.

Muslim Brotherhood Background

Founded in 1928 in Egypt by Hassan al-Banna, MB is a Sunni Islamist group promoting Sharia through political and social means.

Its Palestinian arm, Hamas, is U.S.-designated as terrorist since 1997.

Egypt (2013), Saudi Arabia (2014), UAE and Bahrain (2014) and Austria (2021) have designated MB as a terrorist organization.

Germany, France and Britain have expressed concerns using words like extremism but have no plans to ban or designate MB as a terror organization.

And most recently, Jordan, on the 23rd April 2025 declared both membership of the organization and promotion of its ideology as illegal.

On November 24, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order designating specific Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

The order directs the Secretaries of State and Treasury to submit reports on whether additional chapters warrant similar designations, initiating a federal process that could lead to broader bans.

Alleged Covert U.S. Networks

No official MB branch operates in the U.S., Texas, or Florida. The 2007–2008 Holy Land Foundation (HLF) trial in Dallas revealed alleged networks since the 1960s.

A 1991 MB memorandum outlined a “Civilization-Jihadist Process” to undermine Western society and establish Islamic governance.

It listed 29 affiliated groups, including the Muslim Students Association (MSA), North American Islamic Trust (NAIT) and Islamic Society of North America (ISNA).

These are tied to a 1988 Palestine Committee supporting Hamas. HLF, in Richardson, Texas, was convicted of sending $12.4 million to Hamas; leaders like Ghassan Elashi (also CAIR-Texas founder) got 65-year sentences.

CAIR Overview and Ties

CAIR, founded in 1994 by ex-Islamic Association for Palestine members, operates in Texas (Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio since ~2001) and Florida (Miami, Tampa, Orlando) for 24 years.

It focuses on promoting Islam.

The FBI conducted investigations into CAIR following the 2007-2008 Holy Land Foundation (HLF) trial, where CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator due to evidence linking its founders to Hamas support networks.

However, the Department of Justice (DOJ) under both the late George W. Bush and Obama administrations decided against further prosecutions of CAIR leaders.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) designated CAIR as a terrorist organization in 2014.

Historical Federal and Political Efforts

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has pushed MB terrorist designation bills repeatedly. In 2025, Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) reintroduced similar legislation; H.R. 4097 targets CAIR.

Texas Republicans passed 2025 resolutions against CAIR. Governor DeSantis has restricted CAIR’s state access.

Implications of State Designations

These orders treat MB and CAIR as criminal entities, enabling asset freezes and enhanced prosecutions.

In Florida, this allows subpoenas for CAIR’s bank records, financial documents, and internal files to probe funding and ties.

Lawsuits will test state powers over federal terrorism policy, potentially setting national precedents.

As public calls intensify for additional Republican-led states—including Alabama, Georgia, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Kentucky—to adopt similar designations, and with federal reviews of Muslim Brotherhood chapters progressing under Executive Order, these initial actions need to accelerate nationwide efforts to address Islamic networks through state and federal mechanisms.

