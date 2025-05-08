By Aliki Kraterou · Lydia Doye · James Moules

May 9, 2025

CARDINAL Robert Prevost from the US has been elected as Pope after less than 24 hours of secretive voting.

The new pontiff, aged 69, has taken the name Pope Leo XIV, and is the first ever American Pope in the Catholic Church's history.

The Pope's first words were "Peace be with you". Reuters

Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica after his election. AP

The new pontiff said, "We must be a church that builds bridges". AP

It would be the first American Pope in history. Reuters

Cardinals listen as newly elected Pope Leo delivers the “Urbi et Orbi” message. Reuters

President Donald Trump has congratulated the new Pope Leo XIV. Alamy

GOLDEN BLESSING

President Donald Trump congratulates First American Pope Cardinal Robert Prevost named Leo XIV as he says it is ‘great honour for US’

The new Pope selected the name Pope Leo XIV. AP

Crowds cheered as the new Pope emerged on St Peter's balcony. Getty

White smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel around 5pm. AP

The new Pope was announced after Cardinal Mamberti declared: "Habemus papam!" - Latin for "We have a pope!".

The new Pope's first words after his election were "Peace be with you."

The new pontiff - also known as Father Bob- urged people to "build bridges through dialogue, through encounter, to come together as one people, always in peace", before paying homage to Pope Francis.

The new Pope said: "Together we must try to find out how to be a church that builds bridges, establishes dialogue and is open to receives everybody," he says.

Shortly afterwards, the pontiff was heard speaking in Spanish, saying: "I would particularly like to say hello to my compatriots from Peru.

"It was a great pleasure for me to work in Peru."

US President Trump was quick to congratulate the new Pope and said it's "a great honour" for the US.

Prevost was born in Chicago in 1955 to immigrant parents of French, Italian and Spanish descent.

His deeply religious parents often hosted priests and bishops for lunch at their home when he was a boy, and a life in the church was always his ambition.

After graduating from Villanova University in Pennsylvania with a degree in maths, the future pontiff joined the Order of St Augustine, taking his vows in 1978.

Ordained as a priest four years ago, he joined a mission in Peru where he spent many years heading up a seminary.

Returning to the US in 1999, he then met controversy when he allowed alleged child abuser Father James Ray to reside at a friary in Chicago.

He rose through the ranks of the Church to become appointed apostolic administrator in Peru by Pope Francis in 2014.

The pair were said to be close and Prevost was considered by Vatican insiders to be a potential kingmaker for the current election.

But few considered the new Leo XIV the likely winner of the secret vote.

White smoke erupted from the Vatican at around 5pm as a signal that the new pontiff had been chosen.

The Pope greeted the world for the first time on the balcony in the iconic St Peter's Basilica overlooking St Peter's Square.

The newly elected pontiff appeared in papal robes - complete with a white silk sash and skullcap and red leather shoes.

The new Pope's speech in full

The announcement of the new pope was made as clouds of white smoke or fumata bianca emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, as a bell rang.

Crowds of faithful Catholics erupted with joy and were seen cheering as they patiently waited to find out who the new Pope would be.

It comes after black smoke billowed from the chimney this morning, meaning no new pontiff had been selected.

The new pontiff was chosen in an ancient ritual that has remained unchanged for 1,000 years.

The historic event saw 133 cardinals take part in multiple rounds of voting beginning on Wednesday, until a clear winner was decided.

The swift resolution after just one day keeps with the trend of other recent conclaves, with both those in 2005 and 2013 leading to new popes within a few ballots.

For a pope to be elected they must get two-thirds of the vote with each cardinal’s vote having equal value.

There was much speculation as to who would be the next pope before the conclave began.

The conclave was initiated after the death of Pope Francis at 88 on the morning of Easter Monday, following a battle with pneumonia.

Pope Francis was anointed in 2013 when he took over from Pope Benedict XVI who stepped back from the role due to ill health in an incredibly rare move.

Pope Francis served as pope from March 2013 to April 2025. AFP

The cardinal electors entering the Sistine Chapel at the beginning of the Conclave. EPA

Clergy stand on a rooftop terrace as they wait to see the smoke billow from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. AP

Crowds gather in the Vatican to await the announcement of the new Pope's identity. AP

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.