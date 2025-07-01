Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TVO's avatar
TVO
4h

And so it begins...the Big Beautiful Alligator 🐊 Alcatraz..load Up that MoFo STAT 🗽🦅🇺🇲🦅⚖️🪅🪅🪅🪅🪅🪅🪅🪅🪅🪅🪅🪅🪅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture