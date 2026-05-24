By Isabel Vincent & Andy Tillett

May 24, 2026

First Daughter Ivanka Trump was targeted for assassination by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) trained terrorist in a twisted plot to avenge the president taking out his mentor, The Post has learned.

Recently captured Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, made a “pledge” to kill Ivanka and even had a blueprint of her Florida home, sources claimed.

The Iraqi national was allegedly targeting President Donald Trump’s family in response to the killing of Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad six years ago.

“After Qasem was killed, he [Al-Saadi] went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,’” Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy in Washington told The Post.

“We heard that he had a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida,” Qanbar added.

A second source also confirmed Al-Saadi’s plot to kill Ivanka.

Al-Saadi also posted a picture of a map showing the enclave in Florida where Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner have a $24 million home on X, alongside a chilling threat in Arabic which translates to:

“I say to the Americans look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you. We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis. I told you, our revenge is a matter of time.”

Al-Saadi is said to be a high-ranking figure in Iraq-Iran terror circles, arrested in Turkey on May 15 and extradited to the US where he is charged with 18 attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and the United States, per the Department of Justice.

He’s been behind attacks on US and Jewish targets including the firebombing of the Bank of New York Mellon in Amsterdam in March, the stabbing of two Jewish victims in London in April and a shooting at the US consulate building in Toronto, also in March, according to the DoJ.

He also “planned, coordinated” and allegedly took responsibility for attacks against Jewish people including the bombing of a synagogue in Liège, Belgium, the arson of a temple in Rotterdam in March, according to the feds, as well as various other foiled counter-attacks in the US in response to the current conflict in the Middle East.

Al-Saadi posted this map showing the Florida enclave where Ivanka Trump lives alongside a threat in Arabic. Mohammad Baqer Al-Saadi/ X

Al-Saadi posed by a missile and posted the picture to social media alongside a message saying it would be fired to “pound the strongholds of Zionism.” Mohammad Baqer Al-Saadi/ X

Ivanka, 44, converted to Orthodox Judaism in 2009 prior to her marriage to property magnate Kushner. The White House did not respond to The Post’s request for comment on the assassination plot.

Al-Saadi is said to be an operative of both Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s IRGC.

“His [Al-Saadi’s] relationship with Soleimani was obviously a big coup for the Iraqi militia groups he worked with,” said Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Senior Fellow at the Washington DC-based New Lines Institute who was kidnapped in Bagdad in 2023 and held hostage by Kata’ib Hezbollah for 903 days before her release in September 2025.

She said she did not know if Al-Saadi was one of her kidnappers as she only saw them masked.

Mohammad Baqer Al-Saadi allegedly used a religious travel agency he ran as a cover for plotting terrorist strikes around the world. @thestevennabil/X

A flyer calling on Iraqis to rally and demonstrate against the capture of Al-Saadi in Baghdad, credited to the “Resistance Axis”

Mohammad Baqer Al-Saadi posted numerous photos of his trips around the world on his social media platforms. @thestevennabil/X

Tsurkov told The Post Al-Saadi maintained a close relationship with Soleimani’s replacement, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, who continued to provide him with resources for his terror networks.

A lawyer for Al-Assadi did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

According to Qanbar, Al-Saadi was close to Soleimani, a major general in the IRGC and head of the elite Quds Force, and looked up to him as a father figure after the death of his own dad, Ahmad Kazemi, an Iranian brigadier general, in 2006.

Al-Saadi grew up in Baghdad, and was largely raised by his Iraqi mother, but was sent to Tehran to train with the IRGC, said Qanbar, now president of Future Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to strengthen alliances between the US and Iraqi Kurds.

Al-Saadi later established a travel agency, specializing in religious trips allowing him to travel around the world to “connect with terror cells,” Qanbar alleged to The Post.

When arrested in Turkey last week, Al-Saadi also had an Iraqi service passport, a special travel document issued to government employees and civil servants of that country, which can only be obtained with the consent of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Qanbar told The Post.

Iranian Brigadier-General Ahmad Kazemi was killed in a plane crash during the Iran-Iraq war in 2006, and is believed to be the father of Mohammad Baqer Al-Saadi. AFP via Getty

Mohammad Baqer Al-Saadi posted constantly on social media platforms, honoring Iran’s military heroes. US District Court, Southern District of NY

The passport allowed him to travel freely, go through minimal or no security checks at Iraqi airports and have access to a VIP airport lounge.

Although passport holders would still be required to go through security screenings elsewhere, Al-Saadi could easily obtain visas to the different countries where he allegedly planned terror attacks, he said.

Al-Saadi was in transit to Russia when he was arrested, according to reports.

Surprisingly for an alleged prominent terror figure, Al-Saadi was very visible on social media. Posts show him standing next to tourist attractions including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur as well as selfies kayaking and posing in front of a missile with his hand over his heart.

In August 2020, months after Soleimani’s execution, Mohammad Baqer Al-Saadi posted an homage to Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, member of the Iraqi Council of Representatives who was killed in the same US drone strike in Baghdad. US District Court, Southern District of NY

The federal indictment against Al-Saadi also includes photos of him consulting with Soleimani, at what appears to be a military facility, poring over maps and other equipment, which he had posted on his Snapchat account, according to the court documents.

In August, 2020, seven months after Soleimani was killed, Al-Saadi posted to his X account an image of Soleimani and another military figure killed in the same US drone strike held by a militant with an AK-47, captioned:

“I will leave social media and turn off all my phones until the American enemy is defeated …victory or martyrdom,” according to federal court documents.

Al-Saadi posted a picture of one of the buildings he targeted in Europe and then of a synagogue on fire. US District Court, Southern District of NY

Al-Saadi posing with an unkown figure in a picture he posted alongside one of his threats against the West. Mohammad Baqer Al-Saadi/ X

However, the social media blackout didn’t last long for the digital blabbermouth.

In a 2025 post to his X account, which he described as his “last tweet,” Al-Saadi referred to Soleimani and other Iranian military leaders killed in US strikes as “martyrs.”

“I address you while in great shock and intense weakness, a feeling I have never experience in my life except once, at the martyrdom of …Qasem Soleimani,” he wrote, according to court documents.

Al-Saadi also targeted and threatened potential victims with Snapchat messages and social media posts, in many cases sending them a photograph of a pistol with a silencer, according to messages seen by The Post.

The suspected terrorist, who also allegedly has links to Lebanese paramilitary force Hezbollah, is currently in solitary confinement at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which houses other high-profile inmates like accused CEO shooter Luigi Mangione and captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi National Arrested and Charged with Providing Material Support to Iranian-Backed Terrorist Organizations and Directing Attacks Targeting U.S. Citizens and Interests

The Guardian reported that a complaint unsealed in a federal court in Manhattan on Friday morning revealed Al-Saadi is being accused of orchestrating the shooting that occurred outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto back in March.

Arrest of Iraqi terror suspect with alleged links to Iran’s Quds Force is astonishing but not surprising

Iran has a long history of unconventional operations, all designed to divert, distract and destabilize current or potential enemies.

He’s also being charged with organizing the recent stabbing of two Jewish men in London in April.

READ MORE:

Feds say Pakistani National Backed by Iran Plotted to Assassinate President Trump, Others in Murder-for-Hire Scheme

Feds Nab Iran-Backed Terror Commander Behind Global Campaign Targeting Americans, Jews

Two Relatives of Slain Iranian Military Commander Qasem Soleimani Busted by ICE While Living Like Queens in Los Angeles

President Donald Trump orders Iran to be wiped from the face of the Earth if it tries to kill him

BOTTOMLINE

A 32-year-old Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi allegedly targeted Ivanka Trump for assassination.

The motive was revenge for the January 2020 U.S. drone strike ordered by then-President Donald Trump that killed his mentor, Qasem Soleimani (commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force).

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged Al-Saadi with six terrorism-related counts, including conspiring to provide material support to Kata’ib Hezbollah and the IRGC (both designated foreign terrorist organizations).

These include his alleged role in directing or involvement in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the U.S. (e.g., firebombings, stabbings, shootings at diplomatic sites, and targeting Jewish sites).

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