September 1, 2025

Perhaps the most dangerous thing about fentanyl is the fact that, due to its low price and high potency, it is often used to lace other drugs.

Whether it’s heroin, cocaine, meth or counterfeit pills mimicking prescription opioids such as Vicodin or Oxycontin – fentanyl is frequently used to increase the potency of illicit drugs, often unbeknownst to the user.

As Statista's Felix Richter reports, this hidden presence dramatically increases the risk of accidental overdose, since people may take what they believe is a familiar drug but are actually playing a game of Russian Roulette, always in danger of ingesting a lethal dose of fentanyl.

The following chart, based on the latest CDC data, illustrates what makes fentanyl such a vicious drug.

According to CDC data, synthetic opioids, i.e. mostly fentanyl, are now involved in 7 out of 10 overdose deaths in the U.S. after having contributed to a dramatic surge in drug-related mortality over the past decade.

Due to the aforementioned, often hidden presence of fentanyl in other drugs, it has dramatically driven up overdose deaths involving drugs like cocaine or methamphetamine as well and is now involved in 76 percent of cocaine overdose deaths and in 66 percent of overdose deaths involving methamphetamine or other psychostimulants.

Between 2013 and 2023, the number of overdose deaths involving cocaine has surged sixfold from less than 5,000 to almost 30,000 – an increase almost entirely driven by the rise of fentanyl.

The same trend can be observed for meth and other psychostimulants, which were involved in 35,000 overdose deaths in 2023, up from 3,600 ten years earlier.

Incredibly potent and dangerous on its own, it turns the use of other drugs into a deadly gamble.

BOTTOMLINE

According to the most recent finalized data from the CDC for 2023, synthetic opioids other than methadone—primarily fentanyl—were involved in 72,776 out of 105,007 total drug overdose deaths, accounting for approximately 69% of all such deaths.

This figure aligns closely with the often-cited 70% threshold in public discussions and reports on the opioid crisis.

Provisional CDC data for 2024 indicate a significant overall decline in overdose deaths to around 80,400, with opioid-involved deaths dropping to 54,743 (about 68% of the total).

Given that fentanyl and analogs drove the vast majority (over 90%) of opioid-related deaths in prior years, the percentage for fentanyl specifically in 2024 likely remained in the mid-to-high 60% range, though exact breakdowns for synthetic opioids in 2024 are not yet finalized.

Early 2025 trends suggest continued deceleration, but comprehensive national data for the year is still emerging as of September 2025.

Fentanyl's dominance in the illicit drug supply continues to be a key factor in overdose fatalities, often appearing in combination with stimulants like methamphetamine or cocaine in about 43% of cases from 2021–mid-2024.

