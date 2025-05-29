By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 29, 2025

FBI and ICE agents Wednesday morning entered former president Barack Hussein Obama’s multi-million-dollar mansion on Martha’s Vineyard and arrested three illegal aliens, two housekeepers and a groundskeeper, Real Raw News has learned.

Federal agents swooped into the Vineyard, an island in the state of Massachusetts lying just south of Cape Cod, yesterday morning after DHS surveillance determined that many of the area’s wealthy residents were employing—and paying under the table—illegals from Mexico, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

According to an FBI source wishing to remain anonymous, DHS reconnaissance figured out that 35% of the Vineyard’s affluent homeowners had knowingly employed illegals, including criminals, to perform unskilled jobs—cooks, gardeners, maids—and paying a pauper’s wage, in cash, to avoid reporting payments to the Internal Revenue Service.

The unannounced raids caught residents by surprise, with many decrying the feds for randomly stopping vehicles and conducting door-to-door sweeps for illegals who should not be in the United States of America.

The results proved immediately successful: They stopped 17 drivers who had no driver’s license or proof of citizenship and spoke no English at all. Several admitted, in Spanish, that they had entered the US illegally seeking employment.

In all, our source said, the operation netted the detainment of 67 illegals, all of whom were corralled onto Coast Guard ships headed for ICE detainment facilities across the country.

“They aren’t all harmless,” our source said.

“We know 14 have gang affiliations and seven, both men and women, are violent offenders. We methodically covered the island, to include Obama’s house.”

ICE and FBI agents approached a Hispanic male mowing Obama’s lawn and asked him to provide proof of citizenship.

The man, our source said, claimed he had been in Obama’s employ since January 2021, two months after Obama and the now-incarcerated Michael Robinson dropped $11.7 million on the luxury estate.

As had many island illegals, he, identifying himself as Jose Lopez from Mexico City, had no documents proving he was a US citizen or had visa allowing him to work in the United States.

He reportedly told the feds that Obama had been paying him $365 per month to mow the grass and trim the shrubbery.

When the feds asked him to summon Obama to confirm his story, Lopez shockingly said he had only ever seen Barack once, in January 2021, telling him that his monthly salary would be placed under a side-door doormat on the 5th of each month.

“Barack and Michelle never here,” he told the feds in Spanish. “I never see them. The girls do not see him either.”

By girls, he meant two female housekeepers who, once each week, collected mail, dusted the house, and kept lights on so that it appeared lived in.

When the FBI/ICE asked Lopez what day of the week the housekeepers were present, he replied, “They’re here now, inside,” and admitted that they, too, had come to the US illegally.

The feds, our source said, obtained a judicial warrant authorizing them to enter Obama’s home to apprehend the illegals, both of whom they found dusting books in the library room.

Lopez and the maids, our source said, joined other illegals on Coast Guard ships leaving the island.

Asked if federal agents searched Obama’s house for anything other than illegal aliens, he said, “I don’t kn—I can’t talk on that. We caught illegals. We got MS-13. Don’t think the Democrats who hired these thugs are off the hook. We’ll get them and seize their lands. Maybe we’ll tear down Obama’s house and build an ICE facility there.”