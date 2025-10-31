By Bonny Chu

November 1, 2025

Federal authorities said Thursday at least 46 undocumented workers were arrested during a sweeping Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation at a freight warehouse in Avenel, New Jersey.

Law enforcement personnel carried out the inspection at a federally authorized container freight station as part of an ongoing campaign to ensure compliance with immigration regulations.

At the warehouse, agents discovered 46 undocumented laborers, roughly 22% of the onsite workforce, officials said.

All 46 suspected illegal aliens were escorted into federal custody, where they now await immigration proceedings, according to the DHS.

Surveillance footage captured the tense moments as federal officers escorted groups of workers into what appeared to be numerous waiting vans while the warehouse was surrounded by a heavy law enforcement presence during the operation.

The agency said the inspection was part of ongoing efforts to “safeguard the integrity of the supply chain and verify that warehouse operators are adhering to all applicable security requirements.”

“DHS is committed to maintaining the highest levels of security and accountability within bonded facilities to protect both U.S. commerce and the public,” a DHS spokesperson said.

Officials did not name the company operating the warehouse or indicate whether the employer could face penalties.

The raid comes nearly two months after federal agents executed a similar operation at a Hyundai-LG battery factory in Georgia, where 475 individuals, primarily South Korean nationals, were detained on suspicion of being in the country illegally, signaling what appears to be a nationwide push on workplace immigration enforcement.

READ MORE:

Over 100 illegal immigrants arrested in Colorado Springs massive underground nightclub raid

Exclusive: ICE Busts Illegal Immigrants Posing as ICE Agents in Chicago

President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Hammering Illegal Aliens with $10 Billion in Fines to Force Self-Deportation, and It’s Working

ICE Arrests Criminal Sexual Predators Among Illegal Immigrants in Nationwide Operation

BOTTOMLINE

Federal authorities arrested 46 undocumented workers during a workplace raid at a freight warehouse in Avenel, New Jersey, on October 29, 2025.

The operation was part of a broader Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initiative to enforce immigration laws and ensure compliance within supply chains.

The raid occurred at a federally authorized container freight station in Avenel, New Jersey.

The raid aligns with increased scrutiny of workplaces employing undocumented labor, especially in logistics and freight sectors.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.