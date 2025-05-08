By Lance D Johnson

May 8, 2025

A DHS whistleblower reveals a workplace overrun by emotional instability, toxic relationships, and absurd distractions like coloring walls.

Federal employees admit to doing "nothing" for months, with no real work being conducted in critical agencies.

The criminal Biden administration has turned law enforcement into a therapy session, eroding national security and institutional strength.

This culture of weakness is not accidental — it’s a deliberate strategy to keep Americans dependent and compliant.

Some of the greatest signs of weakness are coming from Republicans, who want to pass laws banning speech against Israel's genocidal actions.

The collapse of American governance: From strength to coloring books

Once, the U.S. government projected authority, discipline, and competence.

Today, it’s a glorified daycare center where federal employees — supposedly tasked with national security — pass the time with coloring books and fake accomplishment certificates.

Fed whistleblower: They gave us coloring books, ‘I realized, holy sh*t, everybody’s gay’…

According to this makeshift whistleblower, the entire system is infested by agents in toxic relationships, drama, weak-minded men, and an overwhelming lesbian/gay presence that isn’t just tolerated; it’s pretty much the entire operating system at this point.

The way it sounds, the agent badge should probably come with a juice box and a pronoun. But honestly, this isn’t just about DHS.

It’s about a much bigger mentality that’s infected everything.

The Left has mainstreamed this childish, emotionally dependent worldview.

It’s a movement that treats normal everyday discomfort as trauma, disagreements as violence, and therapy as a lifestyle.

This is a culture that worships safety at the expense of strength and independence.

It’s a twisted lifestyle built around group therapy instead of grit, toughing it out, and independence. It’s more about group coddling than individualism.

A recent undercover interview with a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employee confirms what many have long suspected: The federal bureaucracy is a hollow shell, staffed by emotionally fragile individuals more concerned with identity politics than enforcing the law.

And just wait till you hear what else this whistleblower had to say:

"We have a coloring wall. Literally a coloring wall. Oh, coloring. Yeah, we have coloring books because we’re so bored, there’s nothing to do," the whistleblower admitted.

You cannot have law enforcement or government departments run by people who are terrified of words.

You can’t maintain national security with agents who need coloring books to manage their emotions.

This is the psychological equivalent of disarming the country from within. And it’s not happening by accident.

The criminal Biden regime doesn’t want people to grow up. It wants them weak, emotional, and easy to control and in a state of perpetual arrested development.

If you keep people stunted, you can control them. If they’re broken, they’ll follow orders. It’s like a cult.

But this is how the hive mind operates, not just through ideology but through deep emotional control. Welcome to the infantilized US government.

WATCH: Steven Crowder on X: "DHS Refugee Officer Timothy Hagen on life working in the federal government: "I realized, holy sh*t, everybody is gay." "Right now we're doing nothing... We have a coloring wall. A coloring wall, literally a coloring wall... Yeah we have coloring books." https://t.co/6kO26itler" / X

"We’ve been doing a bunch of training, and we’ve been giving each other fake Microsoft Word printout accomplishment letters of how amazing we are."

That clip was hard to watch and even harder to process.

But every American needs to know what’s going on behind the curtain, no matter how pathetic, unstable, or creepy it looks.

This is the current state of our so-called intelligence agencies. And while it might seem like a bad SNL skit, the consequences are deadly serious.

This isn’t just incompetence — it’s institutional decay.

The same government that once stood as a global superpower now employs agents who spend weeks performing meaningless tasks, questioning why they’re even there.

"We were all doing basic security checks of individuals, which is just checking someone’s name and date of birth. And we were all doing this for a week, and we were wondering, why are we doing this?"

This kind of emotionally stunted, therapy-addicted culture didn’t show up overnight. We spotted it years ago.

The rise of the weak: How emotional fragility replaced enforcement

The whistleblower’s most jarring revelation? The workplace culture is dominated by emotional instability and sexual identity politics.

"I sit down at our first happy hour and I realize, holy s**, everybody’s gay. Everybody you work with? Everybody. Everybody’s a lesbian, gay, or in a toxic relationship."*

This isn’t about personal lifestyle choices — it’s about the Left’s deliberate push to replace competence with identity-based groupthink.

The federal government, once a symbol of American strength, now operates like a therapy session, where agents are rewarded for fragility rather than resilience.

This is the inevitable result of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mandates, which prioritize feelings over function.

This whole “safe space” and “inclusion” movement has also infected corporate America. But don’t be fooled; this is social Marxism in a friendly HR disguise.

It’s sold as kindness, but it’s meant to control.

When law enforcement agencies care more about pronouns than prosecuting crime, the nation is in deep trouble.

Canadian conservative activist/lawyer Viva Frei (David Freiheit) nails it with this post about “safe spaces.”

A government of children, for children

The criminal Biden regime didn’t create this mess overnight, but it has accelerated the decline.

The federal workforce is now a sanctuary for the emotionally stunted, where actual work is replaced with performative activism and self-congratulatory nonsense.

The legacy of these spoiled children continues, even as reformers move into leadership positions to try and wrangle the woke mind virus, the group think, the DEI, the left-wing brainwashing, and the childish safe space coddling.

Since Pedophile Joe Biden left office, there's still warmongering and other forms of right-wing groupthink that have permeated, showing that violent and cowardly tendencies have infected even the reformers that we cheered on to take over the dying left-wing government.

None of the federal government's current bloviating is real governance — it’s a slow-motion collapse.

A nation cannot survive when its institutions are run by people who need coloring books to cope with their jobs.

The Left’s obsession with "safe spaces" has turned the U.S. government into a laughingstock, incapable of defending its own borders, enforcing its own laws, or maintaining basic order.

History shows that civilizations crumble when their leaders prioritize comfort over courage. Rome didn’t fall in a day — it rotted from within, its institutions weakened by decadence and distraction.

The U.S. is following the same path, trading strength for sensitivity, law and order for appeasement.

As this whistleblower’s account proves, the federal government is no longer a serious entity. It’s a daycare for the emotionally dependent, a bureaucracy of broken minds.

The question now is: When the real threats come — and they will — who will be left to stand against them?

ICE Barbie, cosplaying with guns, outfits, and ten layers of makeup?

This type of movement is groupthink at its most destructive. And when the federal government embraces this mindset, it’s not just embarrassing. It’s dangerous.

