Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Dr.Don Hall
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… CONFIDENTIAL

Derived from foreign publications (Leningrad, October 1950)

Distributed internally in February 1951

The document itself clearly notes: “This is unevaluated information.”

An entire generation of cancer research was DERAILED, and millions of cancer victims have paid the price. The CIA already knew that parasites may have a direct link to the development of cancer.

The Soviet researchers cited in the report identified that:

tumor cells and parasites may share biological and metabolic similarities

anti-parasitic substances could interfere with cellular mechanisms relevant to tumor growth

experimental results showed effects on malignant tumors in animals

JOE TUZARA, M.D. @TUZARAPOST

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