By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 15, 2026

Had Senator Lindsey Graham—a suspected homosexual and former Never Trumper—died of natural causes, two dozen FBI special agents wouldn’t have swarmed his South Carolina neighborhood, ransacked his residence, or spent hours asking neighbors within a six-square-block radius whether they had seen or heard anything suspicious around the time Graham died suddenly.

But on Monday, the feds descended on Seneca, South Carolina, like a plague of locusts, cordoning off streets, stopping joggers, and ringing every doorbell.

They collected names and ran background checks on interviewees, casting doubt on the notion that 71-year-old Graham perished from a naturally occurring myocardial infarction.

In fact, the FBI suspects foul play, according to two D.C. agents who spoke to RRN under the promise of anonymity.

“There were people motivated to eliminate Senator Graham, and the bureau is actively investigating that angle,” one agent said, noting that Graham’s ardent support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy could’ve so enraged Vladimir Putin that he ordered Graham’s execution.

Graham had traveled to Ukraine on July 10 to meet with Zelenskyy to finalize a Russian sanctions package that would’ve both strengthened Ukraine’s war chest and enervated Putin’s ability to conduct business globally.

Graham wined and dined with Zelenskyy at Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Zelenskyy’s imperial residence.

On the final day of his trip, Graham got a grand tour of Ukraine’s automated drone production plant, which, thanks to Western funding, produces approximately 90% of drones launched against Moscow.

“It’s no secret Russians are masters of poisoning, and we know from our CIA cohorts that Putin has undercover operatives in Kyiv. Any number of poisons can induce an unsurvivable heart attack, and maybe delayed action, just like some medicines are delayed release. For all we know, the FSB or GRU has agents posing as servants at Zelenskyy’s home. How hard would it be to slip a little colorless, odorless, tasteless poison into a glass of wine?” the source said.

Asked whether an autopsy on Graham’s corpse had been performed, he said that’s standard operating procedure when foul play is suspected but that a comprehensive toxicology screen can take weeks due to meticulous, multi-stage chemical testing, complex sample preparation, and rigorous quality control—especially in a case involving a venerable US senator.

A second source posited an equally disturbing working theory that a Deep State assassin trying to destabilize Republican control of the Senate whacked Graham with a “heart attack gun” as soon as he returned home from Ukraine, and probably before he set foot inside his house.

Heart attack guns are Cold War-era assassination tools that deliver a poison-filled frozen dart capable of causing cardiac arrest without leaving a trace.

The toxin is so remarkably lethal that, despite being diluted by water, a mere drop delivered subcutaneously or absorbed dermally can kill an elephant.

It’s long been rumored that deceased conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart was struck by such a projectile when he collapsed while walking near his Brentwood home on March 1, 2012.

And a would-be assassin used a similar weapon to try to eliminate Marine Corps Commandant and White Hat commander General Eric M. Smith in November 2023 while he was out for a jog.

READ MORE: General Eric Smith Shot With Heart Attack Gun, Findings Say.

In that case, the weapon fired a glass ampule that shattered on contact.

“The victim’s often unaware he’s been shot,” our second source said.

“In either case, it’d be less noticeable than a mosquito bite. You didn’t hear this from me, but we didn’t just interview neighbors; we collected Flock cam video and Ring doorbell video and everything else you can imagine. One snippet of grainy footage shows a person dressed in black skulking near Graham’s house and carrying what looks like a pistol about an hour before he got back home.”

In closing, it’s possible but not probably Graham expired naturally. Both of his parents died young, as did his sister.

We also contacted our Russian FSB source, agent Andrei Zhakarov, asking if Putin had a hand in Graham’s death.

“That’s idiocy. President Putin would never order a hit on a United States official without your President Trump’s permission,” he said.

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