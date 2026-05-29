By Robert Semonsen

May 29, 2026

A major international fraud scheme centered in India has been dismantled by American authorities, exposing a sprawling network that targeted elderly Americans and siphoned millions of dollars out of the country.

The case is now fueling renewed concerns about foreign-based scam operations exploiting vulnerable U.S. citizens.

Federal investigators say the operation relied heavily on call centers operating out of India, where fraudsters posed as legitimate tech support agents, according to various reports.

These overseas networks systematically targeted elderly Americans, many of whom were unfamiliar with modern cybersecurity threats.

At the center of the case are two America-based executives, Adam Young and Harrison Gevirtz, who pleaded guilty to enabling the scheme.

Prosecutors say the pair provided critical telecommunications infrastructure that allowed India-based scammers to reach victims across the United States.

Their company supplied phone numbers, routing services, and call-tracking systems that became the backbone of the operation.

Without that infrastructure, authorities say, the India-based fraud network would not have been able to function at such scale.

The scheme itself was deceptively simple—but highly effective.

Victims would encounter alarming pop-up messages on their computers, falsely claiming their devices were infected with dangerous viruses.

These warnings directed them to call a phone number, which connected them directly to call centers in India.

Once on the line, operators used scripted tactics to create panic and urgency.

Victims were then pressured into paying for unnecessary or completely fictitious technical support services. In many cases, they were convinced to hand over hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

In some instances, the damage went even further.

Scammers gained remote access to victims’ computers, allowing them to extract sensitive personal and financial data.

Authorities say the operation disproportionately targeted elderly Americans. Many victims lost significant portions of their savings, with little chance of recovery.

The FBI investigation revealed that the network was not a loose collection of bad actors, but a coordinated international enterprise.

Multiple India-based individuals were convicted as part of the case.

Among those convicted were several operators directly linked to the call centers running the fraud schemes.

These individuals played key roles in executing and expanding the operation.

U.S. officials say the involvement of foreign-based call centers presents a growing national challenge. These operations often function outside the immediate reach of American law enforcement.

Despite this, investigators were able to shut down one of the primary call center hubs in India. The crackdown followed years of coordination and intelligence gathering.

According to prosecutors, the U.S.-based executives were fully aware of the nature of their clients’ activities.

Rather than report the schemes, they chose to continue profiting from them.

Authorities say the two men even advised the India-based scammers on how to avoid detection. This included strategies to reduce complaints and prevent their accounts from being terminated.

In some cases, they allegedly facilitated the exchange of fraudulent call traffic between different scam operators.

This helped the network grow more efficient and harder to disrupt.

The financial impact has been staggering. Tech support scams alone cost Americans approximately $2.1 billion last year.

Even at the state level, the losses are significant. Residents of Rhode Island reported losing at least $5.7 million to similar schemes.

Law enforcement officials have made clear that elderly Americans remain the primary targets. These individuals are often seen as easier to manipulate and more likely to trust authority figures.

“American senior citizens deserve honor, respect, and protection,” the FBI said following the operation.

Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, issued a blunt assessment. He described the actions of those involved as “downright despicable.”

“By their own admission, they willfully profited from scammers, here and abroad, who preyed on the elderly,” Docks said.

The case highlights the risks posed by globalized fraud networks, and underscores how easily overseas operations can target American citizens with limited consequences.

The involvement of India-based call centers has reignited debate over outsourcing and foreign telecommunications infrastructure.

Critics argue that such systems create vulnerabilities that criminals can exploit.

As investigators pull back the layers on these operations, a heartbreaking reality comes to light.

These foreign-based scams aren’t just one-off incidents. They are part of a massive, deeply troubling trend specifically designed to steal from our most vulnerable.

BOTTOMLINE

The FBI’s Boston Division dismantled an India-based call center operation that ran tech support scams targeting hundreds of elderly Americans (and victims abroad).

The operation defrauded victims of millions of dollars over several years (roughly 2016–2022).

Scammers used fake browser pop-up warnings claiming a victim’s computer was infected with viruses or malware. The pop-ups directed panicked users—often seniors—to call a toll-free number.

These are classic tech support scams, a type of fraud that has cost Americans billions in recent years.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND LOVED ONES:

Never call numbers from random pop-ups or unsolicited messages claiming your computer has a virus.

Legitimate companies (Microsoft, Apple, etc.) do not call you out of the blue to fix your computer.

If you see a suspicious pop-up, close your browser or shut down your computer—do not click anything or call any number.

Verify any tech issue directly through official support channels on the company’s website.

Report suspected scams to the FTC (ReportFraud.ftc.gov), FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), and your local authorities.

This case shows that U.S. authorities are increasingly holding both the overseas scammers and the U.S.-based enablers (like telecom service providers) accountable.

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